Taylor Swift Sends Diane Warren Flowers After Finally Releasing 'Say Don’t Go' — the 'Dream' Song They Co-Wrote

The track, which the pair collaborated on a decade ago, was finally heard by fans on Friday as part of '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

Amy Sussman/Getty, Emma McIntyre/Getty Taylor Swift and Diane Warren

Taylor Swift is showing her appreciation for Diane Warren.

On Sunday, Warren, 67, revealed that the pop star, 33, had sent her a bunch of beautiful white flowers to celebrate "Say Don't Go," the song they collaborated on 9 years ago that appeared on Friday's 1989 (Taylor's Version) release.

Sharing a snap of the floral gift — and a furry companion — on X (formerly known as Twitter), the songwriter wrote, “Just got this from @taylorswift13, not the cat I already had that 😻. If U want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind and classy gesture is one more reason why #SayDontGo.”

The flowers were accompanied by a note from Swift reading, “Diane, It was a dream come true to write with you. I hope you love ‘Say Don’t Go’ as much as I do!! Sending the biggest hug to you! Love, Taylor.”

"Say Don't Go" was one of five "From the Vault" tracks that appeared on 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Just got this from @taylorswift13, not the cat I already had that😻. If U want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind and classy gesture is one more reason why #SayDontGo 🎵🎶🎧❤️ pic.twitter.com/YymkwI5MDr — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 29, 2023

Warren — who has won multiple awards for her work, including a Grammy and two Golden Globes — has penned classics such as Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time."

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published last week, Warren opened up about sitting down with the “Lavender Haze” singer to write the breakup ballad "from scratch."

"Everything has its time, you know?” said Warren of the song finally being released. “It took a while to see the light of day, but I’m glad it finally did. It was worth the wait."

Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Diane Warren

Warren added that Swift was "very particular about how she said certain things" while working on the lyrics of the track. "She’s deeply aware of how her fans want to hear something. I can’t explain it, but that’s probably why she’s the biggest f---ing star in the world,” she told the publication.

Swift marked the release of 1989 with a post on Instagram Friday featuring a series of snaps of herself on the beach.

“✨🫶 My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989 🫶✨,” she captioned the carousal of images.

The post also featured a handwritten not from the musician, in which she opened up about revisiting the album.

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” Swift wrote. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic would you sprinkle on my life for so long.”

She continued, "This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you. Taylor.”

