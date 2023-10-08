Taylor Swift Seemingly Skips Sunday's Chiefs Game Amid NFL's Extreme Thirst

In case you were wondering whether or not Taylor Swift would show up to watch Travis Kelce play with the Kansas City Chiefs today, it looks like she's seemingly skipped the game.

TMZ reports that Taylor "wasn't about to fly to Minneapolis this weekend" to see Travis play, and wasn't seen in the stands while the Chiefs started their game against the Vikings. That said, broadcasters made multiple jokes and puns (sigh, ofc), with one person saying Travis was doing a "Swift walk" when he walked onto the field.

There's been some backlash to the NFL's extreme thirst when it comes to Taylor Swift coverage, especially after they changed their social media bio to reference Tay and showed clips of Taylor and her friends throughout last week's Chiefs game.

Even Travis vaguely called out the NFL on his New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce, saying "I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think...they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."

Meanwhile, the NFL released a somewhat salty statement to People, saying "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

They also noted, "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

