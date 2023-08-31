Taylor Swift scares Exorcist sequel away from release date

Taylor Swift's global stardom briefly threatened the box office prospects of the new Exorcist movie — but now the horror sequel is out of the woods.

The power of Swift compelled Universal Pictures to bump up the release date of The Exorcist: Believer by one week, to Oct. 6. The move came in the wake of the singer's announcement that an Eras Tour concert film will hit theaters Oct. 13, the original date Believer was set to haunt the multiplex.

Horror mogul and Blumhouse chief Jason Blum announced the shift on social media, cheekily writing, "Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23. #TaylorWins." (Universal confirmed the move to EW.)

The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

Anticipation for the Eras Tour movie appears to be strong, as Swifties caused Ticketmaster-style delays on AMC Theatres' app when tickets went on sale Thursday morning. AMC will also act as distributor for the movie, bringing it to other cinemas as well as its own Nicole Kidman-approved screens.

Though the first leg of the Eras Tour ended earlier this month in Los Angeles, Swift will perform more stateside shows in Miami, Indianapolis, and New Orleans after a lengthy international tour in 2024.

As for The Exorcist: Believer, the movie will see Ellen Burstyn, star of William Friedkin's 1973 original, return to the franchise alongside newcomers Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett, and Olivia Marcum.

On its new date, Believer will face opening weekend competition from the wide release of Sony's Dumb Money, the Craig Gillespie-directed dramedy about the Reddit-fueled GameStop stock phenomenon, starring Paul Dano and Seth Rogen. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro, was originally slated to debut in limited release on the same day, but will now open across the country on Oct. 20.

