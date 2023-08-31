Taylor Swift Scares ‘Exorcist’ Sequel Away From Oct. 12 Release Date

Just several hours after Taylor Swift announced a theatrical film version of her blockbuster “Eras” tour, at least one major competitor has departed for safer waters. Originally slated for Oct. 12, Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Exorcist: Believer” will now open on Oct. 6 rather than go head to head with one of the world’s most popular entertainers.

Jason Blum announced the news on X, with a #TaylorWins hashtag while declaring “Look what you made me do?” The reference to a famous Swift song left no doubt as to the motivations for the move.

