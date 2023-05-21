Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy in All Aspects of My Life' During Eras Tour Stop

Swift gave a candid speech before launching into Midnights track “Question…?”

Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is living her "Wildest Dreams!"

The pop superstar, 33, took a moment before performing Midnights track "Question…?" outside of Boston to let her fans know just how she was doing on Saturday night.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, which was captured on social media. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

The statement comes deep into Swift's run on the Eras Tour, which kicked off back in March in Arizona and has continued to keep fans entertained with surprise songs, surprise guests and lengthy setlists.

There's also been a few major changes in Swift's personal life, from her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn to her reported romance with The 1975's Matty Healy.

A source told PEOPLE earlier in the month that Swift is "very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off" and that the pair, who have been spotted holding hands, are "not just platonic." Reps for Swift and Healy's band have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty for TAS

Plenty of fans have experienced some of Swift's joy on the road with her, including collaborator Keith Urban, who spent some time watching Swift last weekend at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field with wife Nicole Kidman.

As Urban, 55, explained to PEOPLE this week, he and Kidman, 55, had "the best time" catching the concert. "It's an amazing show," he said. "I knew it would be, but it's a whole other level. I mean, she's absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best."

The country star even documented his Eras Tour experience with a wholesome TikTok video, and has his own musical history with the star. He appears on a "From The Vault" track off Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version), titled "That's When."

"I mean, look, she's not the first artist that's rerecorded old songs, but she's done it in such a way where she's been able to get her fans to get on board with these versions. All the fans know why she's done it, and more power to her as far as taking artistic control," Urban told PEOPLE of Swift's updated iterations of her discography.

Swift's first tour stop in Glendale back in March featured a massive, career-spanning 44-song setlist, as the show ran for 3 hours and 13 minutes — nodding to each of her respective album eras and saving room at the end for her latest LP Midnights.

It wasn't much different Saturday at Gillette, where Swift played 45 songs in total and surprised fans with the live debut of "Question...?" and tour debut of "Invisible."

