Taylor Swift says she’s started ‘rerecording all of my old music’ in AMAs acceptance speech

Taylor Swift revealed during an acceptance speech at the American Music Awards that she has already started rerecording her first six albums.

The singer was one of the big winners at Sunday (23 November) night’s awards show, taking home the AMAs’ top honour for Artist of the Year, as well as two other awards for Favourite Pop/Rock Female and Favourite Music Video for the song “Cardigan” from her surprise album Folklore.

In a pre-recorded video message that was played at the event, Swift thanked her fans for their votes in the Artist of the Year category.

“Thank you so much for this, this is a fan-voted award which means so much to me,” Swift said. “You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career but especially this one… I’m really, really lucky because of you.”

She continued: “The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually rerecording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. It’s been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

BIG congratulations to @taylorswift13! Shes taking home the award for Artist of the Year! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/XfBOTPU5Nc — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

The news comes after Swift revealed that the masters rights to her first six albums were sold without her consent for a second time by Scooter Braun just 17 months after he bought her old record label.

Writing on social media last Monday (16 November), Swift claimed that Braun – who manages acts including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande – had asked her to sign an “ironclad” non-disclosure agreement before even discussing the sale of her masters.

He then sold them to private equity firm Shamrock Holdings for a reported $300m (£226m), but in a letter sent from Swift to Shamrock, the singer claims that she will not work with them as Braun will allegedly still profit from the catalogue for “many years”.

“It’s a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating, but this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life,” Swift wrote.

