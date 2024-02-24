Taylor Swift Says She Feels 'Extraordinary' at 2nd Sydney Show, Reveals Sweet Sabrina Carpenter Texts

Swift performed for a crowd of 81,000 fans, including actress Rebel Wilson, on Saturday night at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia

Taylor Swift's Sydney era is going strong!

The "Daylight" singer, 34, performed her second show at Accor Stadium for about 81,000 fans on Saturday night in Sydney, Australia and it was full of sweet moments from the outset.

In one fan video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) she spoke to the audience about her "incredible opening act" and revealed a sweet text interaction with Sabrina Carpenter that had taken place ahead of Swift's Saturday performance.

"I texted Sabrina and said, 'How are they out there?' and her response was 'Extremely lit and amazing' " the "Blank Space" singer told the Sydney crowd before asking them to "give it up" for Carpenter, 24.

In another moment captured on video and posted on X, the singer stood on stage as the audience cheered their approval. "Ah Sydney, you are just ... right off the bat you're making me feel so ... just extraordinary right now," she told the crowd.

Swift then sweetly pointed her finger at the crowd and swept her arm across the stadium, as the crowds cheered in each section. "That was wild. I'm not going to lie to you, you just made me feel really, really powerful," she added, before jokingly kissing her bicep.

Among the audience on Saturday was actress, Rebel Wilson, who revealed on her Instagram Story ahead of the show that she would be attending.

"@taylorswift we are ready for it," she wrote across a selfie video, before sharing more clips of her celebrations ahead of the show at Accor Stadium.

Later, a fan page on X shared a snap of Wilson, 43, watching the show from what appeared to be the VIP tent.



On Friday, her first show at the venue was delayed due to rain and a nearby lightning strike. Before Swift, 34, took the stage, the floor of the arena had to be evacuated.

"Please note, due to weather, show start time has been delayed. Stay undercover until further notice and follow venue screens and staff instructions. Stay safe and remember to be kind to those around you," the stadium said in a statement before Swift performed.

The weather didn't stop the "Come in with the Rain" singer or her Swifties from going on with the show, however.

She took the stage at 7:50 p.m. local time, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, but her supporting act Carpenter couldn't perform because of the delay.

Instead of her solo set, Carpenter, 24, took the stage to perform a mashup of "White Horse" and "Coney Island" with Swift.

During her first Sydney show, Swift also announced a new version of her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department.

"I think more than any of my albums that I've ever made, I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me. Just the things I was going through, the things I was writing about," she told the crowd of the upcoming album. "It kind of reminded me of why songwriting was something that actually gets me through my life."

Swift's audiences in Sydney have already been filled with her famous friends. On Friday night, Katy Perry, Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi were spotted at Accor Stadium.

She'll perform her final show in Sydney on Sunday night, local time.



