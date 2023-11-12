Taylor Swift Runs into Travis Kelce’s Arms, Plants a Kiss After Argentina Show

The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have taken their romance to South America

Gotham/GC Images, Raymond Hall/GC Images Travis Kelce; Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift celebrated yet another great show while on the Eras Tour, this time in Argentina, ending the concert backstage by rushing into the waiting arms of her beau, Travis Kelce, and planting him with a kiss.

The singer, 33, performed a show at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina on Saturday night and afterward, she gave Swifties a sight they've been longing to see — their favorite singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, in a sweet embrace and even sweeter kiss.



Earlier in the evening, during the concert, Swift changed the lyrics to her song “Karma,” singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Did her fans catch that shoutout to Kelce? You bet they did.



“Is she trying to kill us???” one fan said on TikTok, while another on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “DYING CRYING S—ING P—ING CLENCHING VOMITING.”

This show of affection comes after they were spotted having dinner together in the Argentine capital on Friday night, following Kelce's arrival in the South American country earlier the same day.

During their date night in a private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires — after Swift's Friday night show was postponed until Sunday due to bad weather — the pair even appeared to be joined by Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, who joined Kelce at Saturday's concert.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that the NFL star was "beaming" during the evening, and that he and the singer "looked so cute on their low-key date night."

"They also left holding hands … and the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out," the insider added.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires on Nov. 9, 2023

A few days before Kelce's arrival, Swift played her Midnights song “Labyrinth” live for the first time during the opening night of the Latin American leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday.

Captured in fan-recorded videos, Swift sang lyrics from the track, including, “Uh oh, I'm falling in love / Oh no, I'm falling in love again / Oh, I'm falling in love / I thought the plane was going down / How'd you turn it right around."

The sweet track, which was performed by Swift as she played the piano, was part of a rotating “surprise songs” section of her show.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn in New York City on Oct. 15, 2023.

Kelce had previously hinted to his brother, Jason Kelce, during this week's episode of their podcast that he might be heading to Argentina to join Swift. “Got anything you’re looking forward to going to?” Jason, 36, asked his brother on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“Not really,” Travis replied. “I might just say f--- it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny.” He then hinted that he might go somewhere “closer to the equator.”

Gotham/GC Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift depart the SNL afterparty on Oct. 15, 2023, in New York City

The new romance between Swift and Kelce has been heating up since the "Blank Space" singer first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri on Sept. 24. Since then, she has been spotted at three more of Travis' games as well as on number of date nights with the athlete.

In addition to both making surprise appearances on the Oct. 15 episode of Saturday Night Live, the two stepped out together for the show's afterparty and went on a dinner date in Missouri later in the month.

A source then told PEOPLE in late October that the romance between the two was becoming "more serious."

"It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," the insider said.



