Taylor Swift reveals a song title off Midnights — here's everything else we know about the album

Lauren Huff
·4 min read

'Tis the damn season for a new Taylor Swift era.

The songstress surprised us all by revealing at the 2022 VMAs that her next release wouldn't be one of her re-recorded albums as previously assumed, but her much-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, instead.

Longtime fans know all too well that Swift loves her surprises and Easter eggs, and after two surprise drops with Evermore and Folklore, the mad woman herself has gone back to release patterns of the past with an initial announcement and slow trickle of information.

Long story short, to prepare for the album's release on Oct. 21, EW has gathered all of the info we know about Midnights so far. Be sure to check back, as this story will be updated as we learn more.

The songs

Though a lead single has not yet been announced, Swift did take to her social media accounts on Sept. 21 to poke fun at her Easter egg-giving ways and reveal that she'd be releasing one track title at a time, at random, in a video series cheekily called "Midnights Mayhem with Me." The first song title, which belongs to the 13th track, was revealed to be "Mastermind." Previously, the tracks were only listed as "Track One," "Track Two," etc. on the album's cover. In total, there will be 13 tracks on the standard edition of the album (more on that below).

The songs will also be a return to more personal subject matters, after Swift moved away from that somewhat with her last two albums. In her note announcing Midnights, she described it as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we'll meet ourselves," Swift wrote. Presumably, this means that, despite the album's moody title, there will be a mix of darker and lighter fare, and perhaps even a mish-mash of genres.

When and where to buy

The album will be available to stream starting Oct. 21, and can be pre-saved now on Spotify and Apple Music. Physical copies of the album — via vinyl, CD, or cassette tape — can be pre-ordered on Swift's website now and will ship on release day. There is also a clean version of the album being sold, suggesting that the standard edition contains explicit content like her past few releases. Currently, there are four versions of the album available that come in the corresponding colors: Moonstone Blue Edition (the standard version), Jade Green Edition, Blood Moon Edition, and Mahogany Edition. According to Swift's website, each of the versions includes 13 songs; one of four collectible albums with unique front and back cover art; one of four unique, collectible disc artwork; one of four unique marbled color CD discs; and a collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos.

Bonus content

Swift has had a longstanding relationship with Target, and, as she's done in the past, a separate bonus edition of the album, which has been dubbed the Lavendar Edition, is available to purchase there. This new edition will include three bonus tracks, two of which are remixes, according to the product's Target page. The tracks are not going to be on the other editions of the album.

Producers and collaborators

Swift has remained mum on any potential collaborations, however, in a behind-the-scenes video shared to her Instagram, frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff — who had a hand in producing tracks on past albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore — can be seen, suggesting he produced Midnights as well.

Genre

Since a single has not been announced, it's not yet known what genre the album will be. The aesthetic from all of the album editions suggests it could have something to do with the music of the 1970s, but that could mean anything from funk, to rock, to disco-inspired tunes. Midnights is listed on iTunes and Target as a "pop" album, but that could just be based on her past work and isn't likely to be an indicator of the actual genre, and it's probably best not to read too much into that for now.

