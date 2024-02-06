Taylor Swift reveals new album details as Super Bowl speculation continues

Swift announced her new album at the Grammy Awards on Sunday

US rapper Post Malone and British group Florence + The Machine will feature on Taylor Swift's new album, the singer has confirmed.

Swift announced the release of her new album during an acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The singer has now revealed the track list for the album, titled The Tortured Poets Department.

Meanwhile, fans are continuing to speculate about whether the singer will be able to attend Sunday's Super Bowl.

Set to be released on 19 April, Swift's new album will feature 16 tracks plus a bonus track.

Fans had already been speculating over whether the 34-year-old would announce new music during the ceremony, having previously made album announcements at other awards shows.

"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I've been keeping from you for the last two years," Swift said after collecting the prize for best pop vocal album.

On Monday, Swift shared a photo of the physical record on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2_OIOtOAoM/?hl=en

The track list reveals two collaborations - Post Malone on the first song of the album, Fortnight, and Florence + The Machine on Florida!!! It is the first time Swift has teamed up with either artist.

The Tortured Poets Department is the singer's 11th album. It is her first album of entirely new material since October 2022's Midnights.

Taylor Swift is re-recording all of her first six albums

Swift has also been re-recording all of her first six albums after her old record label, Big Machine, sold her master tapes to music mogul Scooter Braun in 2019. He later sold them to an investment company.

The re-recording of her fourth album 1989, first released in 2014, was the biggest-selling record of 2023.

She has two albums - Reputation and her self-titled debut - left to re-record.

The Tortured Poets Department track list

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Guilty as Sin?

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

The Manuscript (bonus track)

Super Bowl speculation

The couple first appeared publicly together on 24 September

As part of her global sold-out Eras tour, Swift is set to perform in Tokyo on 10 February.

However, that is just one day before the Super Bowl, which takes place in Las Vegas on Sunday, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce is playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift has been seen supporting Kelce at several of his games, but fans have been speculating about whether it will be possible to attend the NFL championship.

The time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas is 17 hours and a flight takes 12 hours.

However, earlier this month the Japanese embassy in Washington posted on X, formerly Twitter, reassuring fans that Swift "should comfortably arrive before the Super Bowl begins".

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

Named Time Magazine's person of the year in 2023, Swift is the most-streamed female artist in the history of Spotify and Apple Music.

On Sunday she become the first artist to win the prize for album of the year four times and has a total of 13 Grammys.

Swift's 'imperial phase'

By Mark Savage, BBC Music correspondent

Swift may have had a big night at the Grammys on Sunday, but the awards ceremony isn't solely about musical merit.

The singer is currently in the middle of an imperial phase. Her Eras tour has broken box office records, boosted local economies, prompted a government inquiry into Ticketmaster and even caused seismic activity.

The singer has also been named Time Magazine's person of the year, while her romance with Travis Kelce brought new eyes to American football.

It's hard to argue against her cultural dominance - but it all stems from the music.

