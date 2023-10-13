Taylor Swift Reunites with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game amid Travis Kelce Romance

Swift returned to an Arrowhead Stadium suite on Thursday to watch the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos and was spotted hugging new friend Brittany

Jamie Squire/Getty Brittany Mahomes (left) and Taylor Swift

It’s nice to have a friend in Taylor Swift!

Amid her new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the “Cruel Summer” singer appears to have made a new pal in Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kelce’s teammate and close friend Patrick Mahomes.

Swift, 33, and Brittany, 28, were photographed laughing and hugging in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium as they watched their respective beaus take on the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football this week.

The singer-songwriter, who wore an oversized red, white and black Chiefs windbreaker jacket by Wear by Erin Andrews, was all smiles with Brittany, whose hair was styled in tight ringlet curls — similar to those Swift was once known for.

Jamie Squire/Getty Brittany Mahomes (left) and Taylor Swift

The reunion comes two weeks after Brittany joined Swift and her pals — including Sophie Turner and Blake Lively — for dinner in N.Y.C. at Emilio's Ballato the night before the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Oct. 1.

The group sat in the back of the popular Italian restaurant for more than four hours, with Brittany staying until 1 a.m. local time and Swift leaving shortly after around 1:30 a.m.

Related: Donna Kelce Reunites with Taylor Swift in Kansas City for Travis Kelce's Chiefs vs. Broncos Game

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1.

“They dined in a private room. Everyone had a blast,” a source told PEOPLE of the outing. “They all got along and were just laughing all night over drinks and delicious food."

Swift and Brittany were later seen together in a suite at MetLife Stadium, where the Chiefs went on to beat the Jets, though Swift sat out the team's most recent win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.



The Grammy winner first sparked a flurry of headlines on Sept. 24 as she attended Kelce’s game, and was photographed cheering enthusiastically for the tight end, 34, as she stood beside his mom Donna Kelce.

Story continues

Related: Chiefs President Says Travis Kelce 'Can Handle' Attention from Rumored Taylor Swift Romance (Exclusive)

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift on Oct. 12.

Swift and Kelce were later seen leaving the stadium together in his convertible, and were photographed getting cozy at the Kansas City restaurant Prime Social, where the athlete “rented out” the rooftop eatery to host a party for his friends, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Patrick — for whom Kelce served as a groomsman during his 2022 wedding to Brittany — later said he’d met Swift after the game, calling her “really cool” and “good people” at a press conference.

Kelce, for his part, heaped praise on the singer during an episode of his weekly podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, noting that everyone in the suite with Swift “had nothing but good things to say” about her.

JC Olivera/Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

“She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light,” he said. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how you know Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure and then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion admitted in July that he’d tried to slip Swift his phone number after seeing her in concert, but had struck out. The two did make contact eventually, though, and Kelce later said he invited the “Karma” singer to see him play.

Despite the public spectacle, a source recently told PEOPLE that the two are "still just getting to know each other."

"He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating,” the insider says, noting that during the NFL season, Kelce’s priority “is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.