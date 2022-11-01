Taylor Swift will return to Arrowhead next summer. Here’s how you can get tickets

Dan Kelly
·11 min read

Pop sensation Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to Arrowhead Stadium on July 8.

Fans can sign up for a presale on Ticketmaster through Nov. 9 to become Verified Fans and access ticket sales between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Nov. 18. Fans who signed up to purchase tickets for Lover Fest, Swift’s tour that was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, will have preferred access to the presale.

This will be Swift’s first tour since the 2018 Reputation Tour, which marked her last appearance at Arrowhead. She also brought her Speak Now World Tour to Arrowhead in 2011.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the October release of her “Midnights” album, which led to Swift becoming the first artist to claim all top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time.

Country star Shania Twain will perform July 19 at the T-Mobile Center.
On sale Friday, Nov. 4

International Anime Music Festival, Feb. 21, Midland. $39.50

Kimbra with Tei Shi, Feb. 26, RecordBar. $22

Air Supply, May 5, Ameristar. $68-$240

The Mavericks, May 25-27, Knuckleheads. $49.50-$74.50

Shania Twain, July 19, T-Mobile Center. $36.95-$216.95

Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Kimbra will play Feb. 26 at RecordBar.
Upcoming

Taylor Swift, July 8, Arrowhead. Ticket prices TBA; on sale Nov. 18

Postponed

Postponed from Nov. 5: The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, March 24, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Also on sale

Casting Crowns, Nov. 3, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29-$129

Cody Canada and the Departed, Nov. 3, Bottleneck. $20

Kevin Hart, Nov. 3, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$159.50

Kevin Morby with Coco, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

Shovels & Rope with Tré Burt, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $24.50

Carly Rae Jepsen, Nov. 4, Uptown. $40.50-$56.50

Chris Webby, Nov. 4, Bottleneck. $25-$275

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Riff Generation, Nov. 4, Medallion Theater. $25

Keiko Matsui, Nov. 4, Folly. $25-$45

Zeke Beats, Nov. 4, Encore. $20-$25

Conrank and LitLords, Nov. 5, Aura. $20

The Emo Night Tour, Nov. 5, Truman. $17-$32

Gloria Trevi, Nov. 5, T-Mobile Center. $50-$225

Senses Fail, Nov. 5, Bottleneck. $25

Susan Werner, Nov. 5, Lied Center. $19-$35

I Prevail with Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King and Stand Atlantic, Nov. 6, Uptown. Sold out.

Amanda Shires, Nov. 8, Madrid. $22

“The Dollop,” Nov. 8, Uptown. $35-$75

Lucius with Shamir, Nov. 8, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 8, Midland. $25-$59.50

The Early November, Nov. 9, Bottleneck. $25

“Clerks III”: The Convenience Tour featuring Kevin Smith, Nov. 10, Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Flor De Toloache, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Voice” featuring Deborah Brown, Nov. 10, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Pokey LaFarge, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $29.50

SoDown, Nov. 10, RecordBar. $20

Zacarias Ferreira, Nov. 10, BLVD Nights. $50

Daniel Howell, Nov. 11, Midland. $29.50-$59.50

DJ Vice, Nov. 11, Mosaic. $20

The Floozies with Cloudchord and Recycled Funk, Nov. 11, Granada. $25

George Winston, Nov. 11, Kauffman Center. $30.50-$63

Katt Williams, Nov. 11, T-Mobile Center. $59-$250

PhaseOne, Nov. 11, RecordBar. $25

Crystal Gayle, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$88

Liquid Stranger with Ravenscoon and Tape B, Nov. 12, The Truman. $38-$55

Reaper with Justin Hawkes, Nov. 12, Aura. $20

Thundergong with Jason Sudeikis & Friends, Nov. 12, Uptown. $69-$89

“Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show,” Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29-$109

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen, Nov. 13, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$121

Lorna Shore, Nov. 13, Bottleneck. $20

Sawyer Fredericks, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $40

Brian Culbertson with Marcus Anderson and Marqueal Jordan, Nov. 14, Midland. $49.50-$64.50

Wayne Escoffery Duo, Nov. 14-15, Lied Center. $19-$35

Mat Kearney, Nov. 15, Uptown. $35-$119

Mersiv, Nov. 15, Granada. $20-$28

Chelsea Cutler with Ayokay and Arden Jones, Nov. 16, Granada. $28.50

Objekt, Nov. 16, Encore. $20

Slander, Nov. 16, Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Steven Page, Nov. 16, Madrid. $35-$55

Ninja Sex Party, Nov. 17, Folly. $39.50

Tauren Wells, Nov. 17, Midland. $25-$70

Turnover, Nov. 17, Madrid. $26-$36.50

Walter Parks and Swamp Cabbage with Jagoda and Matt Lindsey, Thursday, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Little Strangers, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22

Casey Donahew, Nov. 18, Granada. $30

For the Roses: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, Nov. 18, Westport Bowery. $20

Kai Wachi, Nov. 18, Madrid. $20-$50

Mavis Staples, Nov. 18, Lied Center. $19-$50

Puscifer with Night Club, Nov. 18, Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Reba McEntire with Terri Clark, Nov. 18, T-Mobile Center. $45.75-$222.75

Counterparts, Nov. 19, Bottleneck. $20

LaChanze and Krystal Joy Brown, Nov. 19, Folly.$30-$150

Paul Clark with Phil Keaggy, Nov. 19, Harmony Vineyard Church. $20

Ron White, Nov. 19, Ameristar. $70-$169

Tsuruda and Super Future, Nov. 19, Aura. $25

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 20, Kauffman Center. $79.50-$104.50

Steve Vai, Nov. 20, Uptown. $47-$99

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 23 and 25, Knuckleheads. $35-$60

Eagles, Nov. 23, T-Mobile Center. $129-$499

The Schwag, Nov. 24, Uptown. $15

Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Nov. 25-27, Music Hall. $31-$137

Glenn Jones and Kenny Howell, Nov. 25, ArtsTech. $50

Kodak Black with Nardo Wick & Friends, Nov. 25, T-Mobile Center. $69-$125

Peekaboo with Ternion Sound, Nov. 25, The Truman. $35-$55

“Wheel of Fortune” Live! Nov. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 26, Uptown. $22-$77

For King + Country, Nov. 26, T-Mobile Center. $24.99-$249.99

Jam, Nov. 26, Knuckleheads. $20

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 26, Bottleneck. $25

The Rainmakers with Danny Cox, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert, Nov. 29, T-Mobile Center. $25.50-$125.50

Charley Crockett, Nov. 30, Uptown. $35-$75

Paige Hernandez’s Liner Notes, Nov. 30, Lied Center. $11-$30

December

American Aquarium, Dec. 1, Granada. $20-$100

G-Space and Smith., Dec. 1, Encore. $25

Home Free, Dec. 1, Uptown. $27.50-$62.50

TenThing Brass Ensemble, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $14-$42

Cannibal Corpse with Dark Funeral and more, Dec. 3, Granada. $27.50

Eidola, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $20

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Dec. 3, Lied Center. $16-$30

The Widdler with Um, Dec. 3, Aura. $20

Zingara, Dec. 3, Encore. $20

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Midland. $29.50-$80

Winterlude: Doug Talley Quartet, Dec. 4, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

The Piano Guys, Dec. 5, Midland. $44.50-$84.50

Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Fritz Hager and Allegra Miles, Dec. 6, Encore. $25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Family” featuring Lonnie and Chloe McFadden, Dec. 6, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Wet Leg, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$44

Amon Amarth with Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation, Dec. 7, Uptown. $39.50-$97.25

Lemonheads, Dec. 7, Madrid. $30-$49

The 1975, Dec. 8, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$71

Aaron Lewis, Dec. 9, Ameristar. $73-$95

David George Orchestra, Dec. 9, Madrid. $20-$40

He$h, Dec. 9, RecordBar. $20

“Jurassic World,” Dec. 9-11, T-Mobile Center. $17-$115

Switchfoot, Dec. 9, Uptown. $35-$190

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$40

Trampled by Turtles with Sumbuck, Dec. 10, Uptown. $35-$55

Travis Tritt, Dec. 10, Ameristar. $75-$95

Leo Kottke, Dec. 11, Madrid. $52-$69.50

Madball, Dec. 13, RecordBar. $20

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dec. 13, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Tvboo, Dec. 15, Record Bar. $20-$30

“CoComelon” Live, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $32-$227

Figure and I.ll Gates, Dec. 17, Aura. $20

Martina McBride, Dec. 17, Midland. $49.50-$99.50

Kelley Hunt and Friends, “Winter Soulstice,” Dec. 17, Folly. $25-$55

Ramirez, Dec. 18, Bottleneck. $22

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, T-Mobile Center. $29-$109.50

Ward Davis, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $20-$115

January

Inhuman, Jan. 14, Aura. $20

Winterlude: Bobby Watson Quartet, Jan. 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Miguel Zenón Quartet, Jan. 20, Folly. $25-$60

Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Jan. 21, Ameristar. $40-$55

Oran Etkin, “Open Arms,” Jan. 22, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Larkin Poe, Jan. 24, Knuckleheads. $30-$45

Angel Olsen, Jan. 27, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

Dan Cummins, Jan. 27, Uptown. $37-$231.50

Crankdat, Jan. 28, Aura. $20

Eddie B. Jan. 28, Midland. $25-$65

Making Movies, Jan. 28, Folly. $20-$35

Nick Swardson, Jan. 28, Uptown. $39.50-$151

The Lone Bellow, Jan. 31, Knuckleheads. $30

February

Hairball, Feb. 3, Ameristar. $20-$30

Joe Pera, Feb. 3, Uptown. $39-$49

The Judds, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$399.50

The Small Glories, Feb. 5, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Death Cab for Cutie with Momma, Feb. 6, Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 8, RecordBar. $20

We Came as Romans, Feb. 13, Granada. $25

Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 15, Liberty Hall. $39-$59

Noah Kahan, Feb. 15, The Truman. $38-$65

“Ancient Aliens” Live, Feb. 16, Uptown. $39-$59

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $63.50-$403.50

Hermon Mehari Quartet Feb. 18, Folly. $25-$60

Winterlude: Trent Austin Quartet, Feb. 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

DakhaBrakha, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Disney On Ice, “Let’s Celebrate,” Feb. 23-26, T-Mobile Center. $20-$95

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Future” featuring Lee Langston, Feb. 24, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

March

Otoboke Beaver, March 1, RecordBar. $20

Sweet Honey in the Rock, March 3, Folly. $25-$60

White Reaper, March 4, Madrid. $25-$50

Elle King, March 8, Uptown. $39.50-$99

Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55

Subtronics, March 8, Midland. $28-$45

The High Kings and Gaelic Storm, March 9, Kauffman Center. $32.50-$59.50

Danú, March 10, Yardley Hall. $14-$42

Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH and Pistols at Dawn, March 11, Midland. $35-$55

Buddy Guy, March 11, Uptown. $49-$122

John McCutcheon, March 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Oleta Adams, March 11, Folly. $25-$60

War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Emmet Cohen, March 12, Lied Center. $14-$40

Kenny G with Kansas City Symphony, March 13-15, Kauffman Center. $58.50-$112.50

We Outside Comedy Tour featuring Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Karlous Miller and more, March 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com $63.75-$264

Zach Williams, March 14, Uptown. $18-$225

Colony House, March 16, The Truman. $28-$42

Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, March 18, T-Mobile Center. $59-$249

Shooting Star, March 18, Ameristar. $30-$45

Winterlude: KC Jazz Disciples, March 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Jake Wesley Rogers, March 21, Madrid. $25

JID and Smino, March 25, Midland. $32.50-$59.50

Little River Band, March 25, Ameristar. $50-$68

A Moving Sound, March 31, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Take 6, March 31, Lied Center. $19-$50

April

John Mellencamp, April 3-4, Midland. $49.50-$139.50

King Tuff, April 3, RecordBar. $20

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, April 5, Uptown. $28-$50

Floyd Nation, April 7, Kauffman Center. $57.50

Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain, April 1, Yardley Hall. $16-$55

Noel Miller, April 6, Uptown. $30-$107

Martha Redbone, April 7, Lied Center. $11-$30

KC Blues Festival featuring Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear and more, April 9, Music Hall. $61-$127

Joanne Shaw Taylor, April 14, Kauffman Center. $37.50-$107.50

Steven Curtis Chapman, April 14, Liberty Hall. $19.75-$80

Heather McMahan, April 15, Midland. $39.25-$89.25

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Warren Zeiders, April 15, Granada. $25

Dawes, April 16, Liberty Hall. $30-$75

John Crist, April 16, Midland. $29.75-$59

John Gorka, April 16, Lied Center. $16-$30

Laurie Berkner, April 22, Lied Center. $14-$25

Los Temerarios, April 22, Midland. $49-$250

Tia Fuller Quintet, April 22, Folly. $25-$60

Marcus and Riza Printup, April 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35

Ashe, April 25, The Truman. $35-$70.50

Real Talk Comedy Tour featuring DeRay Davis, B. Simone, Rickey Smiley and more, April 28, Cable Dahmer Arena. $63.50-$183.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Root,” April 29, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Ron Pope, April 29, Knuckleheads. $20-$2,525

May-August

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, May 5, Folly. $25-$60

Vanessa Thomas, May 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30

Luke Combs, June 10, Arrowhead. $20-$124.50

Taylor Tomlinson, June 10, Midland. $29.75-$69.75

Eels, June 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

“Madagascar – The Musical,” June 16, Music Hall. $39-$100

Matchbox Twenty, June 18, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Viper, July 8, Macken Pavillion. $29

Yungblud, July 25, Uptown. $39-$50

Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Cat Burns, Aug. 5, Arrowhead. $49-$149

Raja, Aug. 10, Madrid. $30-$249

