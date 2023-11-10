Taylor Swift Reschedules Second Argentina Show Due to Inclement Weather: 'I'm Never Going to Endanger My Fans'

The pop superstar announced on Friday that she's rescheduling one of her Eras Tours in Buenos Aires to Sunday

Kevin Winter/Getty Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour in March 2023 in Arizona

Taylor Swift decided to “drop everything now” so her fans don’t have to meet her in the “pouring rain.”

Ahead of the second date of the Latin American leg of her Eras Tour, the pop superstar, 33, announced on Friday afternoon that she's postponing the show scheduled for Friday night due to inclement weather.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share a statement on her Story about needing to move the concert at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate. “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote.

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift's Instagram Story

She continued, “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.”

The hitmaker concluded the update to fans on a positive note. “Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!!”

Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening on this leg of Swift’s career-spanning tour, also hopped on her Story to repost the headliner’s message and send love to their fans. “See u tmrw/sunday,” the pop star, 24, wrote. “Buenos Aires 🤍 be safe!”

Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour in August 2023 in California

Footage capturing the state of the venue on Friday surfaced on social media. In one clip on X (formerly Twitter), rain appeared to be pouring down from a green sky into the open-air stadium, soaking both the stage and seats.

"The pits are filled help😭😭," the X user captioned the clip, referring to how the floor of Estadio River Plate was covered in water.

The “Karma” singer kicked off the Latin American leg of the Eras Tour on Thursday, playing the first of what is to be three shows at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. The Saturday concert is still scheduled to take place as planned.

During her Thursday night performance, the pop star debuted a series of new outfits, including a red bejeweled diamante bodysuit, a metallic blue two-piece and a sprawling, sequined lilac gown. While on stage, fan-recorded videos also captured the warm welcome the singer received from her Argentinian Swifties, who loudly sang her lyrics back to her.

Videos on social media revealed the singer-songwriter also performed the romantic Midnights song “Labyrinth” live on the Eras Tour for the first time.

Although Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — who Swift has been romantically linked with for the past several months — wasn’t in attendance at the Thursday night show, sources told PEOPLE that the NFL star, 34, is planning to visit her in Argentina.

Later this month, Swift will bring the acclaimed tour to Brazil for three dates in Rio de Janeiro, followed by three more dates in São Paulo.

The performances mark the final dates this year of the Eras Tour, which began its first North American leg back in the spring. The “Cruel Summer” singer will be on the road again next year, eventually taking the show across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the U.K.

