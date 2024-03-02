Taylor Swift Has Reportedly Written "at Least Two" Love Songs About Travis Kelce

But there's a chance fans may never get to hear them.

Taylor Swift's 2008 hit "Love Story" may currently be the theme song for her and Travis Kelce's relationship (they've sang to it, they've danced to it, Swift even serenaded Kelce to it), but reportedly their romance is getting its very own soundtrack.



According to a source at Us Weekly, Swift has already written "at least two songs" about Kelce that have to do with "their love story and falling in love with him." But unfortunately for Swifties, the music probably won't make it on her forthcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. The insider added that the songs are "very personal" and Swift "likely won't share them with anyone."



"They’re very special,” they added. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

Swift and Kelce quietly started dating sometime in summer 2023 before officially making their couple debut at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September. Throughout the NFL season, Swift continued to support Kelce from the stands during his games, including the Super Bowl LVIII. The tight end returned the favor and has been spotted in the audience at Swift's Eras Tour shows around the globe.

And while they're making the long distance work for now, Swift reportedly "can’t wait until her tour is over so she can spend more time with him,” the source shared, adding that she and Kelce are “madly in love.”



