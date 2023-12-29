Taylor Swift Reportedly Had Her ‘Most Meaningful’ Christmas With Parents, Travis Kelce, and His Dad

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce’s Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs took a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. They left the venue hand-in-hand, and though the NFL star didn't win the game, he went on to have a pretty special holiday according to sources close to the singer.

Swift's parents Scott and Andrea were seen in the VIP box, too, chatting with Kelce's dad, Ed. Later, her brother Austin was seen on the Jumbotron wearing a full Santa Claus costume. An insider told the Daily Mail that they spent the rest of the day together and it was the “most meaningful” experience for the Eras Tour singer.



“Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor,” they said. “She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”

The insider added that Kelce was “bummed” the Chiefs lost, but he’s “at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game.”

Kelce's mother, Donna, was not in attendance, having flown to Philadelphia to support Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. An NFL family keeps busy. Swift has met Donna before and has been seen sitting with her in the VIP box several times. In a Today show appearance in October, she seemed to indicate that their meeting garnered more attention than she expected.

When asked by hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about what it was like meeting the pop star, she responded, “It was okay.”

“I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” Donna, added. “I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Donna Kelce shares on TODAY how it was meeting Taylor Swift for the first time at the box of the @Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/ITosUNY6KS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2023

Ed told People that Swift is “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman” whose intelligence “comes through right away.”

