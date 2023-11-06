Taylor Swift Reportedly Enjoys NYC Night Out with NFL Wives After Chiefs Win

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday

A game day watch party was the perfect way for Taylor Swift and friends to "shake it off" this weekend.

The "Lavender Haze" singer, 33, hosted a viewing party for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Miami Dolphins game at her New York City apartment on Sunday and invited a handful of wives and girlfriends of the teammates, as reported by TMZ.

Amid the pop superstar’s new romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the outlet obtained photos of Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, the wives of tight end Blake Bell and former quarterback Shane Buechele, leaving the pop superstar’s Tribeca home. Miranda Hogue, who is good friends with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes, was also pictured.

Lyndsay, and Paige got in the game day spirit by sporting Chiefs merchandise. The former sported an oversized “Kansas City Chiefs Football Club” sweatshirt, while Paige sported a crew neck with red stars up the sleeves and “Game Day” emblazoned on the front.

While the “Cruel Summer” musician hosted friends in the Big Apple to watch the game from her home, the Kansas City, Missouri team played in Frankfurt, Germany, where they beat the Florida team 21-14.

According to TMZ, after the Kansas City team took home the win, the festivities continued as Swift and Brittany, 28, took their friends out for a victory celebration in Manhattan.

The Sunday viewing party came one day after the Grammy winner enjoyed a night out with the group, as well as several close, famous friends, in the city.

On Saturday night, Swift was spotted stepping out with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Brittany at Bond St restaurant. Paige and Hogue were also photographed joining the crew for dinner.

The “Blank Space” singer was all smiles as she spent time with her pals, linking arms with Gomez, 31, and holding hands with Brittany.

The next day, Paige also shared sweet photos of the night on her Instagram story. In the adorable shots of herself, Lyndsay, Hogue and Brittany, the friends were posing together and laughing before heading out for their night out on the town.

Hogue reposted the shot on her story with the caption, “24 hours in NYC was 👩🏽‍🍳😘.”

In the recent weeks since the hitmaker has started dating Kelce, 34, she has quickly become close friends with Brittany.

The pair was last pictured spending time together on Oct. 22 when they hung out in the Mahomes’ suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri where they watched the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. At the game, the pair were spotted showing their support for the Chiefs’ touchdowns and eventual win by debuting a fun handshake.

Upon the release of Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Brittany shared on social media that her new bestie treated her to a thoughtful note and a limited edition 1989 cardigan.

Although the pop superstar didn’t watch the two-time football champion play in Germany, a source recently told PEOPLE that the couple is becoming “more serious.”

"It's quickly turning more serious,” the source shared. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.”

