Taylor Swift’s Rep Just Slammed DeuxMoi for Promoting “Insane” Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

Taylor Swift and her longtime publicist, Tree Paine, may not always speak out against the rumor mill, but the songstress’s rep just came out of the woodwork to slam one “insane” claim shared by the anonymous celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

On Thursday, Paine took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her thoughts on a post made by DeuxMoi alleging that Swift and her now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly got married sometime in 2020 or 2021.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post,” Tree wrote on X alongside a screenshot of the gossip account’s post. “It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

Although DeuxMoi later apologized to Taylor for spreading the claims, the account also doubled down on the rumor, writing, “Well I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same?”

The anonymous account also called out Paine’s word choice, adding, “To relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Swift’s rep’s comments come just days after Taylor and Joe’s relationship made headlines yet again when it was revealed that the pair was experiencing issues long before their split was announced in April 2023.

While Taylor originally released her Midnights vault song “You’re Losing Me” — a track many believe to be about her breakup from Alwyn — in May of this year, Jack Antonoff revealed on Wednesday that it was actually written and recorded in December 2021.

“'You're Losing Me' is out today. A very special track from the Midnights sessions that's finally streaming!” Jack wrote alongside a snap of Taylor in her kitchen. “Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate those raisins.”

