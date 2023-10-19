Taylor Swift Releases New Versions Of ‘Cruel Summer’, Names Four Added Songs To Her Upcoming ‘1989’
Taylor Swift has graced fans with two new versions of Cruel Summer, including a live version and a remix.
“What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for 😇,” Swift, 33, captioned a post on Instagram Wednesday evening.
“One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported ‘Cruel Summer’ SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi 😜 Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”
Cruel Summer was featured on Swift’s 2019 album, Lover, and became her longest-lasting No. 1 on Billboard for an eighth week on Oct. 7. She performed the track as a part of her Eras Tour setlist.
Swift also revealed the songs that will be added to her Oct. 27 rerecording release of 1989. They include Is It Over Now?, Now That We Don’t Talk, Say Don’t Go and Suburban Legends.
