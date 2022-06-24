Taylor Swift released a song named ‘Carolina.’ Does it actually capture North Carolina?

I am obsessed with “Carolina,” Taylor Swift’s new song written for the film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” set in the marshes of North Carolina. I absolutely cannot stop listening to Taylor’s haunting vocals or her moving acoustic guitar sounds.

The film is adapted from the Delia Owens 2018 bestselling book of the same name. In 2020, the book was the highest-circulating title borrowed in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library system. The film follows Kya who was abandoned in the North Carolina wetlands as a young girl and is raising herself to adulthood. Kya is teaching herself about nature, taking reading lessons from the town’s golden boy and learning how to fend for herself.

Even though the film takes place in North Carolina, it was filmed in Houma and New Orleans, Louisiana.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Daisy Edgar-Jones in a scene from “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Upon my first listen, I was obsessed with the eerie undertone the song had. As a lover of slightly bizarre and weird things, this hit the spot.

Imagine riding through a small town at twilight. This would be the perfect song to do that.

My dad is from Hamlet, a small town in Richmond County that had about 6,300 people as of 2020.

He owned a tour bus company based in that little town. This song instantly took me back to our late-night drives home from Hamlet after he spent a long day fixing the bus.

“Where The Crawdads Sing” directed by Olivia Newman will premiere on July 15.