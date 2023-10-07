Taylor Swift Relationship Won’t Impact Focus on Field Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

taylor-swift-travis-kelce - Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management; Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

While the media frenzy over the real-life, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce sports rom com is in full swing, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that it won’t be affecting his performance on the field.

“I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building,” Kelce said after the Chiefs wrapped Friday’s practice, per ESPN. “I think it’s always been that for me. No matter what’s going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.”

Kelce recently said that he thinks the NFL has been taking their coverage of Swift attending the team’s games a bit far. During an episode of New Heights, the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, the Chiefs player said that while the coverage “brings a little bit more to the atmosphere,” he felt the league was also “overdoing it a little bit for sure… especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it.”

Responding to Kelce’s comments, the NFL later issued a statement saying: “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

On Friday, Kelce further addressed the media, and said, “we’re learning with the paparazzi, just taking photos from all over the place.” He added, “But at the same time what comes with it, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason, so I’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

“It’s worldwide, man. Everybody’s having fun with it… I know I brought this to myself,” Kelce continued. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have fun with it and that’s where all that really matters is that it’s not [ticking] anybody off, over here at least.”

