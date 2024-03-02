Taylor Swift Reflects on Family Ties to Singapore During Eras Tour Stop: 'It Means the World'

"My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore," the singer said

Taylor Swift is reflecting on family ties surrounding her latest Eras Tour stop.

During her first of six shows at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, the pop superstar, 34, detailed why Singapore holds a special place in her heart.

"My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore," Taylor said in a fan-shot video posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her mother, Andrea Swift.

"So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life," the musician added.

Continuing to rave to fans in Singapore even further about being able to play for them in the place where her mother once lived, Taylor said, "To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who are essentially honoring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world."

"I already love you," the "Blank Space" singer added. "We're going to have a blast tonight."

Taylor previously opened up about her mom's early years during a 2016 interview with The Straits Times. At the time, she noted that her mom had to travel for Taylor's grandfather's job and it was "really nostalgic" for her mom when she got to revisit her childhood memories.



Both Andrea and Scott Swift — Taylor's dad — have been major supporters of their daughter's career over the years, especially during the Eras Tour.

During a Philadelphia stop on Mother's Day in May 2023, the musician paid tribute to her mom by performing her 2008 fan-favorite "The Best Day."

"I wrote this song just compiling these sort of core childhood memories I had of not just her as a mother, but her as a friend," Swift said, per a fan-shot video at the time.

"It's such a beautiful song. Where did you find it? It sounds exactly like the things we went through," she recalled of Andrea saying the first time she heard it, before she replied: "I was like, 'Mom, I wrote it and recorded it secretly, it is our memories. It was the sweetest thing ever because I just think she couldn't have comprehended that I would write a song about the two of us."

Swift's next five performances at the National Stadium in Singapore take place from Sunday into next weekend, closing out on March 9.

