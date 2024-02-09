Taylor Swift Recovers Quickly After “Folklore” Cabin Trip in Tokyo, Jokes Her 'Life Flashed' Before Her Eyes

Taylor Swift recently resumed her Eras Tour, and will release her new album in April

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Arizona in March 2023

Taylor Swift is shakin’ off a stage snafu!

The superstar nearly tripped and fell while performing an Eras Tour show in Tokyo on Friday, but brushed off the incident with some good humor.

As seen in fan-captured videos shared to X, Swift, 34, stumbled a bit while walking down the stairs of a set piece featured during the Folklore portion of her concert.

Later, she addressed the near-fall before playing her song “Betty,” joking that her “life flashed before my eyes.”

“I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn’t and that’s the lesson. My life flashed before my eyes, yeah, no, I’m good. It’s all good. Everything’s fine,” she told the crowd. “Everything’s great! I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall off the folklore cabin, you know what I mean? What a great night in Tokyo!”

The star continued, explaining that the incident happened “right as I was taking my harness off, too.”

After a touring break in December and January, Swift picked her Eras Tour back up in Japan on Wednesday, and is set to play shows in Asia, Australia and Europe through August. That same day, she announced that her Eras Tour concert film has found a streaming home on Disney+, and will be available starting March 15.

And that’s not the only reason it’s a good time to be a Swiftie. The “Anti-Hero” singer announced at the Grammy Awards on Sunday that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19.

LOL OMG SHE ALMOST TRIPPED ON THE FOLKLORE ROOF.



Taylor: “My life flashed before my eyes.” 😂😂😂#TokyoTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/LUjII1i8ic — Margaux Flores (@mrgxflrs) February 9, 2024

Swift revealed the new record during her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album, and later that night, also took home album of the year for Midnights, making history as the first artist to ever win album of the year four times.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," she said. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19."

Swift added, "It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

Later, at her show in Tokyo, Swift told the crowd that she had plans to announce her new album at the concert had she not won a Grammy.



"Everyone asks, 'Why do you make so many albums?' It's like, 'Man, because I love it so much. I'm having fun. Leave me alone,’” she said.



