Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine shuts down rumour star secretly married Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine has publicly slammed a rumour that the pop star secretly married ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In what seems to be an unprecedented move from the notoriously private singer’s publicist, Paine has called out celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi for circulating a rumour that Swift and Alwyn were married in a non-legal ceremony. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Paine said that DeuxMoi must be “held accountable” for causing “pain and trauma” by spreading the false rumour.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Paine wrote. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Following the release of Swift’s latest vault track “You’re Losing Me” from her 2023 album Midnights, many fans believed the song’s heartbreaking lyrics were about her relationship with the British actor. Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff revealed the song was originally written in December 2021, nearly 16 months before Swift and Alwyn announced their breakup after six years of dating.

Despite the song’s lyrics alluding to a breakup, DeuxMoi maintained in a post shared to Instagram Stories that Swift and Alwyn “did have a ceremony” in the United Kingdom in 2020 or 2021. “It was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was never made legal,” the anonymous account claimed earlier this week. “I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a s*** what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

After Paine called out DeuxMoi on social media, the Anon Pls author issued an apology via Instagram Stories. “Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same," DeuxMoi shared on 30 November, along with a screenshot of Paine’s statement. “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain and trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words,” they added, seemingly referencing the recent passing of 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides, who died at one of the singer's concerts in Brazil amid extreme heat.

Story continues

"Either way, I apologise to Taylor,” the post concluded.

(Instagram / DeuxMoi)

In April this year, the “Cruel Summer” singer and the Conversations with Friends actor publicly revealed their long-term relationship had come to an end after six years. The former couple were first romantically linked in 2017, but fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first met at the 2016 Met Gala. It was initially reported that Swift and Alwyn had called it quits because the “relationship had just run its course,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet explained that the split is the reason why Alwyn had not been present at any of Swift’s Eras Tour shows, which began on 18 March.

However, fans were quick to speculate that the two actually parted ways much earlier, due to the lyrics on the recently released vault track. “I wouldn’t marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her,” Swift sings on “You’re Losing Me”, which was released on streaming services earlier this week.

Since 2014, Paine has led Swift’s publicity team and is often seen attending award shows or red carpet events alongside the Grammy winner. Most recently, Paine was spotted at the world premiere of Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour film in London, where Swift showed up in support of the “Break My Soul” singer.

Meanwhile, Instagram account DeuxMoi - self-described as a “curator of pop culture” - has gained popularity in recent years for posting anonymous messages about celebrities to its two million followers. In its bio, the account maintains that its anonymous posts “have not been independently confirmed” and “does not claim information published is based in fact”. DeuxMoi has gone on to host a podcast, Deux U, and author a fictionalised novel based on the creation of the account, titled Anon Pls.

The “Shake It Off” singer is currently romantically linked to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The two were rumoured to have begun dating in September after Swift attended his NFL game in Kansas City, Missouri. She’s since supported the tight end at a number of games, while he recently flew down to Argentina to watch Swift kick off the South American leg of her Eras Tour.