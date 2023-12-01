Taylor Swift’s Publicist Slams Deuxmoi Rumors That Pop Star Secretly Married Joe Alwyn: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Taylor Swift’s publicist is shutting down rumors that the pop star was secretly married to ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn, writing “enough is enough.”

Tree Paine, Swift’s longtime PR, made a rare post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday night slamming the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi, which has made several claims that Swift and Alwyn tied the knot. In a new post, Deuxmoi alleged that the two had a “ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal.”

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Paine wrote in response. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Swift and Alwyn announced that they had broken up in April after six years of dating, but fans have speculated that the two actually parted ways earlier due to the lyrics on some songs from her most recent album “Midnights.” This includes “You’re Losing Me” — a “From the Vault” track Swift officially released on streaming services earlier this week — in which Swift sings lyrics like, “I wouldn’t marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her.” The “Anti-Hero” singer is now with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who recently showed his support for Swift by attending an Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Both Swift and Paine were in London on Thursday night for the premiere of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film. The two pop stars have shown unwavering support for each other throughout their coinciding stadium tours and subsequent concert films, with Beyoncé attending the debut of Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie in October.

