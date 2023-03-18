Taylor Swift Proves She's Well Aware Of 'Evermore' Despite Fans' Claims

Taylor Swift confirmed that she hasn’t forgotten about her 2020 album “Evermore” despite fans’ claims that she’s ignored it.

Swift revealed that she has warm feelings for “Evermore” before she played her song “Champagne Problems” to a sold-out State Farm Stadium during the first date of The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on Friday.

“The ‘Evermore’ album, which is an album I absolutely love despite what some of you say on TikTok,” Swift said as she played the piano.

″Oh I’ve seen it, I’ve seen all of it.”

“The evermore album, which is an album I ABSOLUTELY LOVE despite what some of y’all say on TikTok.” - #TSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/30WcPWUl6R — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023

The comment follows Swifties’ claims that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter forgot about “Evermore” after she didn’t acknowledge its one-year anniversary in 2021.

One fan theorized that Swift’s lack of acknowledgement meant she’d use a line from “Back to December” to announce a release date for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” however, the re-recording has yet to come out.

Another fan wrote that the album was “on a bench in Coney Island” wondering where Swift went, Elite Daily noted.

Swift, who performed five songs off “Evermore” on Friday, proved that she knew about the album’s existence although fans turned their attention to the singer’s awareness of “Speak Now,” which had one song in the setlist.

beat the evermore hater allegations only to start ignoring speak now she’s sick — yasmin (taylors version) (@misamericana) March 18, 2023

taylor finally recognized evermore but at the expense of speak now.. two of my top taylor albums. i’ve won but at what cost?? #TSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/4tEIwtbyZQ — cing (@alltoocing) March 18, 2023

the eras tour more like evermore taylor’s redemption arc — mirrorball CLOSED. (@fancysnaake) March 18, 2023

Speak now got evermore’d by taylor on tour 😭 — Leo (@Swiftsbeatles) March 18, 2023

taylor said “you thought i hated evermore? watch me play the entire album live” — j // glendale ✨ (@tay13bae) March 18, 2023

Swift is set to continue her tour, her first tour in five years, through August.

