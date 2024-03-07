Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Rerecording in New England Patriots Docuseries (Exclusive)

The 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' track appears in Apple TV+'s new docuseries 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'

Taylor Swift is teasing the Reputation (Taylor's Version) era.

A preview of the pop superstar's "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" is featured in the new Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

In a clip from the series, former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola discusses quarterback Tom Brady's comeback following the "Deflategate" controversy, when the Indianapolis Colts accused the Patriots of using underinflated footballs during the 2015 AFC championship game.

Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift performs in Tokyo in February 2024

"The king is back. Here he goes. Watch him get pissed off and go," says Amendola, 38, in the docuseries — as "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" plays in the background.

ESPN columnist Howard Bryant also spoke about Brady, 46, who retired from the NFL last year. "Don’t underestimate someone who’s got something to prove, somebody playing with a certain anger level, a certain fury, a certain need for recompense," he said.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is a deep dive into the rise and fall of the Patriots, produced by Imagine Documentaries and directed by Matt Hamachek, who got inside access to the major players including Brady, team owner Robert Kraft, Rob Gronkowski, coach Bill Belichick and more.

Apple TV+ Tom Brady in Apple TV+'s "The Dynasty: New England Patriots"

The featured preview of "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" — which was previously heard last summer in the teaser for Amazon Original Wilderness — marks the first taste of Swift's upcoming rerecorded take on her 2017 album Reputation. She's already released newly recorded versions of her albums 1989, Red, Speak Now and Fearless.

Swift is currently gearing up to release her 11th original studio album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. She announced the project last month at the 2024 Grammy Awards while accepting best pop vocal album for Midnights.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills in January 2024

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19."

She added, "It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

Since the initial announcement, Swift's revealed four alternate versions of the upcoming album, each featuring a different bonus track: "The Manuscript," "The Bolter, "The Albatross" and "The Black Dog."



