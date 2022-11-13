Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter in Dusseldorf
·4 min read

Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.

Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Accepting the first award from John Lennon’s son and singer Julian, who presented the prize, she said: “It’s so good to be back at the EMAs. You all look very beautiful tonight.”

The singer-songwriter continued: “I have been writing and directing my music video for a long time but this was the first short film I have made and I felt like I learned so much about myself of how making film can be a natural extension of my storytelling just like songwriting.”

Swift also thanked actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink who starred in the music video and praised her fans for their continued support, adding: “You’re the reason that anything has every happened to me.”

The track went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song is based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

It also picked up the prestigious video of the year gong at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year.

British band Muse next picked up the best rock prize after delivering an electric performance to their new track Will Of The People at the start of the ceremony.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Show – PSD Bank Dome
Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard of Muse on stage after winning the award for Best Rock at the MTV Europe Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

This year’s ceremony is being hosted by celebrity power couple singer-songwriter Rita Ora and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and marks the sixth time the awards show has been held in Germany.

It is the couple’s first time working together after keeping their partnership mostly out of the spotlight since they first sparked relationship rumours last year after appearing alongside each other on red carpets.

In the nominations, former One Direction star Styles will go up against fellow Briton Adele for the best artist award in a category dominated by Americans including Beyonce, Swift and Nicki Minaj as well as Spanish singer Rosalia.

British stars including Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris and Coldplay are also among the nominees.

A raft of famous faces are also due to take on award presenting duties including Baywatch star David Hasselhoff and Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Speaking ahead of the award ceremony on the red carpet, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder praised Swift, telling the PA news agency: “I would say that followers and social media, I am not going to lie, it is way more important than I wish it was.

“Your ability to write great material is the single most viable asset you have as an artist – more than your look, more than your attitude. Your talent. How good are you at telling your story?

“Look at Taylor Swift. She is a prime example. She is a better writer than everybody. That is why she is winning.”

Eurovision champions Kalush Orchestra will also perform during the event.

They told PA they hope to be cultural “soldiers” for Ukraine when they take to the stage

Speaking through an interpreter on the red carpet, lead singer Oleh Psiuk told the PA news agency: “We feel a bit of pressure because it is so huge. We feel pressure to perform for Ukraine and today we would like everybody to show that the culture of Ukraine is so unique.”

The MTV EMAs 2022 will take be broadcast live on MTV on November 13 at 8pm GMT and will also be available to watch on Paramount+ UK from November 14.

Latest Stories

  • Hailey Bieber Pairs a Motocross Jacket with a Balenciaga Minidress

    The style star embraced her edgier side while running errands.

  • Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Sculpted 🍑 And Abs In A Glittering Fishnet Dress

    On Instagram today, the 'Euphoria' star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty.

  • Kanye West is still worth about $400 million despite being dropped by multiple brands. Here's how he spent his money.

    Despite losing big deals, the rapper retains a sizeable net worth thanks to his music catalog, extensive real estate portfolio, and outlandish assets.

  • MTV EMAs: What time is the ceremony and who’s hosting this year?

    Harry Styles leads the list of nominees this year, with seven nods across 19 categories

  • Kim Kardashian Went Full Balenciaga Barbie in a Baby Pink Cutout Gown

    Peep the press-on nails!

  • Dua Lipa made a splash in a fishnet dress with knit pasties that look like Patrick Star from 'SpongeBob SquarePants'

    While in Australia, the singer also denied reports that she would perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

  • 15 of Emily Ratajkowski's most daring outfits, ranked from least to most stylish

    Emily Ratajkowski is known for her bold, skin-baring outfits that stun on runways and red carpet events.

  • Kaley Cuoco shares photo of her pregnant belly: 'Wardrobe fittings looking a lot different these days'

    "The Flight Attendant" star and producer is welcoming her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic 6-2, 6

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe