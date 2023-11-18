Taylor Swift Postpones Saturday Show in Rio In Wake Of Fan Death

Taylor Swift has postponed her Saturday night concert in Rio de Janeiro because of extreme temperatures in the city. The move comes a day after a fan died at her first Eras Tour show in the city.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” Swift wrote on Instagram Saturday.

More from Deadline

Friday night, a 23-year-old fan died at the concert in Rio. Swift said Saturday she was devastated by the death.

Time4Fun, the organizer of the concert, identified the fan as Ana Clara Benevides Machado.

“Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Santos Stadium for first aid protocol,” the organizer said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died. To the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, our sincere condolences.”

Swift was scheduled to do two more shows in the city, Saturday and Sunday, before shows in São Paulo that begin Nov. 24.

During the Friday show, Swift repeatedly requested that security get water for fans, who were tightly smashed at the front of the stage. The temperatures in the city topped 100 degrees on Friday, and many had been standing in line since long before the show started and were reluctant to give up spots in front of the stage to get water.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.