Taylor Swift postpones Saturday Rio show due to high temperatures

Taylor Swift has postponed night two of the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro due to sweltering temperatures.

In a post to her Instagram story Swift says, "I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

Hundreds of fans had already started to fill the stadium. Water bottles were distributed along the barricade. Power fans were also set up in aisles. The mayor said he ordered there be earlier access for medical and emergency crews.

On Friday, Ana Clara Benevides Machado — a 23-year-old fan who attended night one of the concert — was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead during the excessive heat wave warning.

The producer's Instagram @t4f sent out a post saying the concert has been postponed to Monday. Swift has another concert in Rio scheduled for Sunday.

