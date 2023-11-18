Taylor Swift Postpones Brazil 'Eras Tour' Saturday Show Due to 'Extreme Temperatures'

The performer shared the news on her Instagram Story

Taylor Swift has postponed her Saturday concert in Brazil.

On Saturday, the pop superstar shared an Instagram Story, notifying her followers that her second of three Eras Tour concerts at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will not go on as planned.

The decision, which Swift wrote was a result of the "extreme temperatures in Rio," comes a day after an attendee died ahead of Swift's Friday concert.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Swift shared to her Instagram Story in a hand-written note Saturday. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio."

"The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first."

Swift's postponement follows her previous Instagram Story, where she revealed that her heart was “shattered” by the death of a fan on Friday.

One of the event organizers for the Eras Tour date, Time for Fun, shared in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, that 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado had died after feeling unwell at the venue. According to the post, which was shared in Portuguese, first responders attended to Benevides Machado and she died after being transferred to the local Salagdo Filho Hospital.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote on Friday.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this," she added. "There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift, who wrote that she felt the loss "deeply," revealed that she was "overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it."

"I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends," she wrote. “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

