Taylor Swift played these surprise songs on night one of the Eras Tour in Santa Clara

Taylor Swift opened Friday night’s sold-out Eras Tour concert at Levi’s Stadium with ‘Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince’ — but as the show went on, fans anxiously awaited her two surprise songs of the night.

Swift’s tradition is to surprise fans with two songs per show that she hasn’t played on stage yet. Once she plays a surprise song, she doesn’t replay it for the remainder of the tour.

On Friday night in the Bay Area, she performed “Right Where you Left Me” from her album evermore and “Castles Crumbling” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Below is a list of the songs Swift has already played during the tour, organized by era, according to Billboard:

‘mirrorball’ and ‘Tim McGraw’ in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17

‘State of Grace’ and ‘this is me trying’ in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18

‘Our Song’ and ‘Snow on the Beach’ in Las Vegas on March 24

‘cowboy like me’ (with Marcus Mumford) and ‘White Horse’ in Las Vegas on March 25

‘Sad Beautiful Tragic’ and ‘Ours’ in Arlington, Texas on March 31

‘Death By a Thousand Cuts’ and ‘Clean’ in Arlington, Texas, on April 1

‘Jump Then Fall’ and ‘The Lucky One’ in Arlington, Texas, on April 2

‘Speak Now’ and ‘Treacherous’ in Tampa, Florida, on April 13

‘The Great War’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’ in Tampa, Florida, on April 14

‘mad woman’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘Mean’ in Tampa, Florida, on April 15

‘Wonderland’ and ‘You’re Not Sorry’ i n Houston, Texas, on April 21

‘A Place In This World’ and ‘Today Was A Fairytale’ in Houston, Texas, on April 22

‘Begin Again’ and ‘Cold as You’ in Houston, Texas, on April 23

‘The Other Side of the Door’ and ‘Coney Island’ in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 28

‘High Infidelity’ and ‘Gorgeous’ in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 29

‘I Bet You Think About Me’ and ‘How You Get The Girl’ in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 30

‘Sparks Fly’ and ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’ in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 5

‘Out of the Woods’ and ‘Fifteen’ in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 6

‘Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘Mine’ in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 7

‘gold rush’ and ‘Come Back... Be Here’ in Philadelphia on May 12

‘Forever & Always’ and ‘This Love’ i n Philadelphia on May 13

‘Hey Stephen’ and ‘The Best Day’ in Philadelphia on May 14

‘Should’ve Said No’ and ‘Better Man’ in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 19

‘Question...?’ and ‘Invisible’ in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 20





‘I Think He Knows’ and ‘Red’ in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 21





‘Getaway Car’ (with Jack Antonoff) and ‘Maroon’ East in Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26

‘Holy Ground’ and ‘False God’ East in Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 27

‘Welcome To New York’ and ‘Clean’ in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 28

‘I Wish You Would’ and ‘the lakes’ in Chicago on June 2

‘You All Over Me’ (with Maren Morris) and ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ in Chicago on June 3

‘Hits Different’ and ‘The Moment I Knew’ in Chicago on June 4

‘Haunted’ and ‘I Almost Do’ in Detroit on June 9

‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’ and ‘ Breathe’ in Detroit on June 10

‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ and ‘The Last Time’ in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 16

‘seven’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘The Story of Us’ in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 17





‘Paper Rings’ and ‘If This Was A Movie’ in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 23

‘Dear John’ and ‘Daylight’ in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 24

‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ and ‘evermore’ in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 30

‘ivy’ (with Aaron Dessner), ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ (with Gracie Abrams) and ‘Call It What You Want’ in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 1

‘Never Grow Up’ and ‘ When Emma Falls in Love’ in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7

‘Last Kiss’ and ‘dorothea’ in Kansas City, Missouri on July 8

‘Picture To Burn’ and ‘Timeless’ in Denver on July 14

‘Starlight’ and ‘Back To December’ in Denver on July 15

‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ and ‘Everything Has Changed’ in Seattle on July 22

‘Message In A Bottle’ and ‘Tied Together With A Smile’ in Seattle on July 23

‘Right Where You Left Me’ and ‘ Castles Crumbling’ in Santa Clara, California, July 28

Santa Clara, California, July 29 TBD