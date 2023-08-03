Taylor Swift to play six Eras World Tour shows in Toronto

The stops mark Swift's first Canadian tour dates since 2018. The songwriter is also the first to ever perform a six-show stint at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Canadian Swifties can breathe a sigh of relief, as the 33-year-old superstar has announced six shows in Toronto.

Taylor Swift's Canadian stops have laid to rest fears that the singer had snubbed Canada in her widely successful Eras World Tour.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at one point even appealed to Swift on social media to bring her tour to the country.

The tour dates are scheduled for November 2024, with tickets set to go on sale next week.

Swift announced the Toronto dates on social media on Thursday morning, along with new US stops in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," she wrote.

Swift will perform in Toronto from 14 November to 16 November 2024, and again a week later from 21 November to 23 November 2024.

They will mark Swift's first Canadian tour dates since 2018. The songwriter is also the first to ever perform a six-show stint at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

Swift first announced the Eras Tour - her biggest stadium tour to date - last year and has been touring across the US since March.

She then announced additional tour dates in the UK, Europe, Australia and Asia - but Canada was noticeably left out of her schedule, leading some fans to fear that Swift was snubbing the northern country.

In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote to Swift on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

Some Canadian fans, however, are still disappointed that tour dates have only been announced in Toronto, with no word on whether Swift will stop in other major cities like Montreal and Vancouver.

Referencing some of Swift's hits, the Montreal Gazette wrote that the announcement "leaves Montrealers in a position they know all too well: On the outside, in a place where it's forever winter, with few options other than to tolerate it or drive a getaway car down the 401 (to Toronto)".

But some are holding out hope that more Canadian stops will be announced in the future.

Swift's Eras Tour is expected to shatter concert records, with data tracker Pollstar projecting she could earn a $1bn(£787m) in ticket sales from more than 100 dates.

This would make Swift's tour the highest-grossing of all time, surpassing Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, according to data compiled by Billboard.