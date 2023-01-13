Taylor Swift performs Anti-Hero live for first time at London’s O2 Arena

Mike Bedigan
·1 min read
File image of Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performed her hit song Anti-Hero for the first time ever live during a surprise appearance at London’s O2 Arena.

The multi-award winning pop star appeared onstage with The 1975 on Thursday as part of the UK leg of the band’s current international tour.

She appeared onstage in a shining mirrored dress, and sang the song acoustically with a white guitar.

It comes as Swift scored nominations for the 2023 Brit nominations which were announced earlier on Thursday.

She will take on fellow US stars Lizzo and Beyonce for the title of best international artist.

Anti-Hero was also nominated for best international song of the year, taking on Lizzo’s About Damn Time and Beyonce’s Break My Soul.

Last year the song helped Swift secure the coveted double-chart domination after it landed at number one on the Official Charts.

Taylor Swift - In pictures

(Getty Imges for MTV)
(Getty Imges for MTV)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performs a medley at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards (AP)
Taylor Swift performs a medley at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards (AP)
Taylor Swift with her cat Meredith (Taylor Swift )
Taylor Swift with her cat Meredith (Taylor Swift )
Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift take to the water slide for their 4th July celebrations (Cara Delevingne/Instagram)
Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift take to the water slide for their 4th July celebrations (Cara Delevingne/Instagram)
Taylor Swift attends the premiere of
Taylor Swift attends the premiere of
Kanye West jumps onstage after Taylor Swift wins the 'Best Female Video' award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images)
Kanye West jumps onstage after Taylor Swift wins the 'Best Female Video' award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images)
Feud: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry in 2010 (Getty Images )
Feud: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry in 2010 (Getty Images )
Taylor Swift attends the 46th annual CMA Awards in 2012 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift attends the 46th annual CMA Awards in 2012 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performs at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performs at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory (Getty Images)

A tweet from Official Charts read: “Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) performs Anti-Hero for the first time ever at The 1975’s (@the1975) At Their Very Best show at London’s O2 Arena.”

