Taylor Swift Passes Elvis For Most Weeks At No. 1 On Album Charts For A Solo Artist

On the final day of the year, Taylor Swift added one more accolade to her long list of accomplishments in 2023: She now holds the record for most weeks for a solo artist at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) topped the ranking this week, giving Swift 68 weeks atop the album chart and surpassing The King himself, Elvis Presley.

The achievement caps a year filled with them: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour became the highest grossing concert film of all time, with over $250M worldwide. Her tune “Cruel Summer,” from a four-year-old album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She found romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kielce. And The Eras Tour itself was the highest-grossing music event of the year, making her a billionaire.

Only The Beatles have more weeks at No. 1 now than Swift, with 132 weeks on top across 19 No. 1 albums from 1964-2001. Sixty-eight weeks is a long way from 132, but at least Swift and her fans have something left to look forward to.

