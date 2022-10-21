Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Spurs Wave of Spotify Outages

Swifties broke Spotify for a short time early Friday.

Minutes after Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, “Midnights,” as the clock turned to Friday, thousands of Spotify users reported outages.

“And just like clockwork, Midnight(s) has arrived. Listen to @taylorswift13‘s 10th studio album #Midnights now,” Spotify tweeted at midnight Eastern time.

But the responses to that post revealed a broad problem: Countless users got a “No internet connection” or “Something went wrong” message when they tried to listen to the highly anticipated album.

“Girl your website is down,” one user responded, while multiple others replied with variations of, “Fix your app!”

Swift had promised her 10th album was coming at MTV’s Video Music Awards in August.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift wrote in a statement accompanying the album announcement. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

There were as many as 7,844 outages reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdectector shortly after 1 a.m., according to Bloomberg News.

Phrases related to the Grammy winner’s album were trending on Twitter overnight, alongside “Spotify,” as users of the streaming music service griped about the outages, Bloomberg reported.

The midnight drop included 13 songs. At 3 a.m., Swift added seven bonus tracks, including No. 19, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” which fans interpreted as a song about her relationship at age 19 with musician John Mayer.

Spotify tweeted about the bonus tracks but did not post any details on the outages. The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for details Friday.

The issues were resolved by the time the bonus tracks dropped.

Swift also release a video Friday morning for the third track and first single on the record, “Anti-Hero.”

In a video Swift posted on Instagram earlier this month previewing “Anti-Hero,” she said, “I don’t think I’ve really delved into my insecurities in this detail before.”

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person,” she said in the video. “This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself.”

