Taylor Swift and Matty Healy: A Complete Timeline of Their Rumored Relationship

Either Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are dating or they’re having a marvelous time trolling their fans.

On May 3, less than a month after news broke that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had ended their six-year relationship, The Sun reported that the 33-year-old pop star had moved on with the 34-year-old frontman of The 1975. Though many fans initially brushed off the claim that the singers are “madly in love,” it became a lot harder to ignore when Healy flew all the way from the Philippines to watch Swift perform in Nashville on May 5.

Following the initial shock, Swift’s fans went back into detective mode and even began speculating that Swift and Healy are exchanging romantic messages while on stage. So, how did we get here? From their rumored romance in 2014 to Healy’s Nashville takeover, here’s everything we know about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumored relationship.

November 2014: Healy and Swift meet after she attends one of his band’s shows in LA. “We exchanged numbers,” he tells the Australian radio show Shazam Top 20. “I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation; I wouldn’t say no!” From there, both parties are seen wearing each other’s merch.

December 2014: Relationship rumors begin to surface but never seem to go anywhere.

March 2016: Healy says it would have been “emasculating” to date Swift. “She wasn’t a big impact on my life,” he said in an interview with Q magazine. “It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘Fucking hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You know, ‘Fuck. That.’ That’s also a man thing, a demasculinating, emasculating thing.” Woof.

However, he later backtracked in a message to fans. “I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard-working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet,” he wrote, per Elle. “I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?”

January 12, 2023: Swift performs “Anti-Hero” live for the first time during a surprise appearance at The 1975’s show in London. She also sings a cover of their song “The City.”

April 8, 2023: Multiple publications report that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together. Cheating rumors unrelated to Healy ensue, which you can read about here.

May 3, 2023: The Sun reports that Swift and Healy are dating. According to a source, Swift and Alwyn actually broke things off in February 2023, and Swift and Healy have since fallen in love over FaceTime. “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” the source said. “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

May 4, 2023: Healy plays “She’s American” during a performance in the Philippines. “She sure is!” he allegedly told the crowd before singing the first verse. One fan tweeted, “Adding ‘She’s American' back to the setlist right after the Taylor rumors is the funniest thing Matt Healy has ever done.”

During one of his shows in the Philippines, fans also noticed Healy mouth something like, “This one’s about you, you know who you are. I love you.” This will be important in a minute.

May 5, 2023: Matt Healy is seen dancing his heart out to “Shake It Off” during the first night of Swift’s Eras Tour run in Nashville.

Swift is also filmed mouthing what appears to be Healy’s exact message during her performance of “Cardigan.” What is going on?!

As one fan wrote on TikTok, “This is either a hilarious commitment to the bit, super romantic, or my worst nightmare!”

May 6, 2023: Healy not only attends Swift’s second Nashville show, but he also performs with Swift’s opener Phoebe Bridgers and her Boygenius bandmates.

Following the show, Swift and Healy were photographed in the back of a car on their way to her Nashville condo, per The Daily Mail.

May 8, 2023: Entertainment Tonight reports that sources close to the rumored couple confirm that they “like each other.” But do they like like each other??

In the same report, a separate source claims that Healy and Swift were “reconnected” by Swift’s longtime collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff. “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them,” the source told the outlet.

Days after the news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn went public, Swift was seen grabbing dinner with Antonoff and Antonoff's fiancée, Margaret Qualley. Could this dinner have been the genesis of Mattlor? (Tatty? What are we calling these two?) We’ll probably never know.

May 11, 2023: Swift and Healy are photographed holding hands while out to dinner in NYC with Jack Antonoff. An unnamed “eyewitness” told Page Six that Swift and Healy “sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge” at Casa Cipriani and were seen “cuddling and kissing.”

May 12, 2023: Healy joins Bridgers on stage for the opening of Swift's Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He's later spotted enjoying Swift's performance from the VIP tent with Sabrina Carpenter and Blake Lively.

