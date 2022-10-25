Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Success Since Music Industry Considers Her ‘Geriatric Popstar': ‘I’m Just Happy to Be Here’ (Video)

Taylor Swift has entered her next record-breaking era with the release of “Midnights” this week, but really, she’s just happy to still be making music fans love. Especially considering how, at least to the music industry, she’s thought of as a “geriatric popstar.”

Swift stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night to talk about the new album, which is already poised to sell more than a million copies in its first week in circulation. As Fallon read off a whole laundry list of achievements the record has hit, Swift marveled at the success of it, joking that, by typical industry traditions, she passed her prime long ago.

“It’s like, you know, I’m 32. So, we’re considered geriatric popstars,” Swift said. “They start trying to put us out to pasture at age 25, I’m just happy to be here!”

At that, Fallon reassured her that “You’re just getting started buddy,” prompting more gratitude from Swift. The singer was particularly taken aback by the response of fans to an album that was once again mostly autobiographical for her, noting that she’s “beside myself, really.”

“I’m feeling very overwhelmed by the fans’ love for the record,” Swift admitted. “I’m also feeling like, very soft and fragile. The two can exist at once.”

Of course, Swift couldn’t pass up the opportunity to drop a few more hints for her fans — though, as she joked herself, they’ve all stopped pretending anything is accidental at this point. Before the interview’s end, Swift admitted that she definitely wants to go back on tour, she just wouldn’t say when it’ll happen.

“I mean, you know, I should do it!” Swift teased cryptically. “When it’s time, we’ll do it.”

You can watch Taylor Swift’s full interview on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.