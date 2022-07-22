Taylor Swift makes a surprise appearance at Haim’s London gig: ‘I haven’t been on stage in a very long time’

(Getty Images)

Taylor Swift gave Haim fans a night to remember as she made a surprise appearance at the trio’s Londongig.

The Bad Blood singer joined the trio (comprised of sisters Este, Alana and Danielle) on stage halfway through the performance of their song Gasoline – which features Swift as a vocalist – before they paused.

“Wait, you guys. We’re in London, we can’t play London without bringing out a special guest,” Alana then said.

“Because not only is this person that I’m about to bring out the most incredible singer, songwriter, producer, f***ing amazing person all around, she’s one of our close friends.”

Appearing on stage in the same outfit as Haim – a black sports bra and custom Louis Vuitton trousers – Swift asked the audience to “sing the loudest you have sung all night."

"Which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly — extraordinary work."

Taylor Swift joined her friends and collaborators Haim onstage at the O2 (Tik Tok)

The sold-out gig at the O2 marks somewhat of a return to the spotlight for Swift, who has been keeping a low profile for the past few years.

"I haven’t been on stage in a very long time," she told the crowd. "It’s very nice. When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, ‘I’m going to have to see that.’ And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that."

Though Swift was only on stage for ten minutes before bowing out (and later posted a TikTok video poking fun at her surprise appearance), fans took to social media to share their appreciation.

“Taylor Swift truly is the fourth Haim sister,” one wrote on social media, while another wrote: “I’m legit sobbing and I’m not even there”.

Others focussed on Swift’s costume, with one fan stating that “a taylor swift pop/rock era is not a want it’s a need.”

Swift’s appearance at the trio’s London gig is perhaps no surprise: in addition to being close friends with all three sisters, the singer has been dating Londoner Joe Alwyn since 2017, even dedicating a song to their relationship, London Boy.

This gig marks the Haim sisters latest stop on their One More Haim Tour. Last month, they made an appearance at Glastonbury Festival for an epic set that included hits Now I’m In It, The Wire and Steps.

“I cannot believe we’re here,” Alana told the crowd at the time. “Last year we were lucky enough to do the livestream, it was fun; but this is a bit f***ing better!”

Read our review of Haim’s gig in full here