Taylor Swift Debuts New Version Of Love Story With A Bit Of Help From Ryan Reynolds (And The Devil)

Taylor Swift has teased the first re-recorded version of one of her classic singles in a way that none of us saw coming.

The chart-topping singer is currently in the process of re-recording her first six studio albums following a well-documented dispute with her old record label, Big Machine, and music manager Scooter Braun, with whom she’s had a long-standing feud.

While fans are still a long way off hearing the re-recorded collection, Taylor has treated us to an early Christmas present, by teasing the new version of one of her earliest hits, Love Story.

And she did it with a bit of help from Ryan Reynolds, a popular dating website and the devil.

Allow us to explain.

On Wednesday, Ryan unveiled a new advert for the dating website Match.com, which he wrote.

The ad sees Satan finding his perfect match in a woman who is supposed to represent 2020, and the couple’s antics are accompanied by Taylor’s re-recorded version of Love Story.

“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend Ryan Reynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote,” the singer explained. “So...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story!”

“Working hard to get the music to you soon!!” she added.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

Taylor and Scooter’s feud first came to light last year, when it was announced he’d bought her old label, and therefore owned the masters to her first six albums.

Speaking at the time, Taylor said she was “sad” and “grossed out” and accused the music manager – whose past clients have included Justin Bieber and Kanye West – of being behind “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

Last year, Scooter called for an end to the feud, claiming he’d received threats against his wife and children.

