Taylor Swift ‘Likes’ Social Media Post Celebrating Travis Kelce’s Record-Breaking Play

Kelce became the fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards on Sunday and the only player in NFL history to do so

David Eulitt/Getty Images; Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Taylor Swift is celebrating her boyfriend Travis Kelce's success

Taylor Swift is supporting her man!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their tight end Travis Kelce breaking a sports record after their 31 - 17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹,” the Kansas City Chiefs wrote of Kelce, 34, on Instagram. Swift, 33, subsequently liked the celebratory post.

Kelce's achievement on the field comes as the new couple have been navigating spending time together around their busy professional schedules. While the NFL star has been playing with his team, Swift has been performing the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

Jason Hanna/Getty Images Swift has been spotted at numerous NFL games since she and Kelce started dating

However, Kelce watched his girlfriend perform in Argentina on Nov. 11 — his NFL bye week enabling him to have time off.

The sports star, who sported a cream sweater with gray pants and a baseball cap at the concert, had previously teased on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason that he was headed "somewhere sunny" for his NFL break.

“Got anything you’re looking forward to going to?” Jason, 36, asked his younger brother, to which the Travis replied. “I might just say f——— it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny," hinting at his trip to Argentina.

Kelce and Swift were spotted kissing after the concert — the delighted-looking singer had run into her man's arms when she spotted him backstage.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Kelce is a big hit on the field

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Swift was forced to postpone a concert in Brazil.

The pop superstar shared an Instagram Story, notifying her followers that her second of three Eras Tour concerts at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, would not go on as planned.

The decision, which Swift wrote was a result of the "extreme temperatures in Rio," came a day after an attendee died ahead of Swift's Friday concert.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Swift shared to her Instagram Story in a hand-written note at the time. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio."

"The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first."

The postponement followed Swift's previous Instagram Story, where she revealed that her heart was “shattered” by the death of a fan.

Time for Fun shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado had died after feeling unwell at the venue. According to the post, which was shared in Portuguese, first responders attended to Benevides Machado and she died after being transferred to the local Salagdo Filho Hospital.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote on social media following the news.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this," she added. "There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”



