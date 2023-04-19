Taylor Swift leaves Florida locals shrieking with terror over ‘UFO’ concert lights

Taylor Swift left Floridians shrieking with terror after they mistook her concert lights for UFOs.

The singer has been on the US leg of her Eras Tour, in which she uses pyrotechnics, fireworks and flashing lights on stage.

When one of the lights beamed out of the sold-out Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida into the sky, residents became convinced it was an alien invasion.

Locals, who weren't at the concert, filmed the sky in awe as a large white band moved left and right.

‘It’s an alien!’ Floridians freak out over concert sky projection (TikTok/ Yourtampabayrealtor)

“Oh s**t!”, one said in a video clip.

“What the f**k?”, others asked.

One woman exclaimed in terror: “No way, holy s**t, they’re coming for you!... we’re out...

“That’s some alien s**t!”

The video footage of the panicked residents gained many laughs when posted to TikTok.

Swift has put her personal drama behind her amid her rumoured split from Joe Alwyn on her Eras tour (AFP via Getty Images)

One fan joked in the comments: “Bestie that’s just the Swifties at Church with mother Taylor.”

Another commented: “Taylien has made it to earth WE STAN!”,

Aa third said: “Only Floridians would think lights blatantly coming from a visible stadium were aliens.”

Swift has been belting out her hits to thousands across the country in her sold-out shows for the tour amid rumours she’s split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn.