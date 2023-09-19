Taylor Swift’s Latest Girls’ Night Out Included Greta Gerwig, Zoë Kravitz, and Lots of Stellar Fall Fashion

And honestly, the whole thing screamed 'Reputation (Taylor's Version).'

As if Taylor Swift’s latest girls’ night out look wasn’t enough of a Reputation Easter egg on its own, the entourage of famous friends who accompanied her (see: Greta Gerwig, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern) could have easily doubled as the cast of a “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” music video.

On Monday night, the songstress was spotted grabbing dinner with her pals at Il Buco Alimentari in New York City while serving a masterclass in Rep-era dressing. For the occasion, Swift donned a black mid-thigh-length shirt dress layered underneath a long brown houndstooth trench coat and paired with coordinating knee-high black leather Christian Louboutin boots. A simple silver necklace, dainty drop earrings, and a black leather dumpling bag accessorized the A-lister’s fall-ready look, and she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a messy updo, save for her signature forehead fringe.

Never missing an opportunity to swipe on a bold red lip, Taylor added the crimson color to her glam, which she complemented with a subtle bronzy eye look and black cat-eye liner.

Swift’s friends looked equally as stylish during the outing, with Kravitz sporting a khaki trench coat and loafers, Dern wearing a blue jean jacket, a red undershirt, and wide-leg trousers, and Gerwig opting for a breezy black dress and a Gucci crossbody bag.

While it’s unclear whether the women were meeting for business or pleasure, we wouldn’t be surprised if the dinner was a little bit of both. In fact, the meeting comes just months after it was announced that Swift will soon make her feature film directing debut after Searchlight Pictures confirmed the project in Dec 2022.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller," Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement at the time. "It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

