Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce on Field After Chiefs Win the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce capped off the Kansas City Chiefs’ third Super Bowl win, and second in a row, by kissing his girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field after the game.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling, defense-heavy game that went into overtime. The final score was 25-22, with the Chiefs winning on a touchdown pass in the final seconds of overtime at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Swift headed to Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers following her Eras Tour show in Tokyo the day before — her appearance made possible thanks to the international date line.

Swift’s attendance at Chiefs games has garnered heavy media attention from the NFL and other news outlets — so much so that conspiracy theories have ignited, specifically ones from right-wing media. Among these theories, some speculate that the Super Bowl will be rigged for the Chiefs to win and that Swift will endorse President Joe Biden’s reelection. Biden even acknowledged the far-out conspiracy theories on X after the game.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl has also sparked a number of “prop bets,” or side wagers unrelated to the game itself, such as how many times CBS will show her on camera during the telecast and what shade of lipstick she will wear.

Coming off her album of the year win at the Grammys for “Midnights,” Swift set an all-time record for the most wins the category. She also took home the prize for best pop vocal album that night. While accepting the award, she announced her next studio album titled “The Tortured Poets Department.” It comes out April 19.

During a Super Bowl press evening at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Kelce revealed that he has heard the album, calling it “unbelievable.” “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he added.

