How early can fans get to Arrowhead for Taylor Swift shows in KC? Parking lot info, rules

Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to Kansas City this weekend. More than 55,000 fans will pack each show at a sold-out GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for two nights on Friday and Saturday.

Parking at Arrowhead Stadium can be confusing, especially for people who’ve never been before. We broke down everything you need to know about how to get to the shows and navigate the lot.

When does the parking lot open in Kansas City?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the parking lot opens at 2:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

When does Arrowhead Stadium open for the concerts?

For fans on both days, the stadium opens at 4:30 p.m., according to KCPD.

If you want to see opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams, get inside the stadium before 6:30 p.m.

For fans who have the “Karma Is My Boyfriend” and “It’s Been A Long Time Coming” VIP ticket packages, the stadium opens at 3:30 p.m.

Who is allowed in the parking lot?

Fans who have a ticket for that day’s concert are allowed in the parking lot. If you have a Friday ticket, you’re allowed inside the stadium parking lot Friday, and the same applies for Saturday.

Why? It’s Arrowhead Stadium’s policy. This means you cannot “Taylorgate” at the stadium during either night.

If you’re driving, you need a parking pass

Along with your ticket to the concert, you will need a parking pass to get inside the stadium. Those are the same price as they would be for a Chiefs game — $47.

Night One passes can be bought here, and get your Night Two passes here. Purchase these ahead of time, as the toll booths don’t take cash. You only need one parking pass per car.

If you’re going with a big group of Swifties and have a bus or RV rented out, passes for each night cost $120, and you will have to enter through Gates 1 at Blue Ridge Cutoff or Gate 7 at Stadium Drive.

Buses will park on the north side of Dubiner Circle. Purchase your bus pass for either show here.

If your car is between 16–24 feet long, such as a SUV, you need an oversized parking pass. Contact Fan Experience at 816-920-4237 or Fanexperience@chiefs.com to buy one.

You will need a parking pass and ticket to the show to enter the parking lot, according to Arrowhead Stadium officials.

On their website, they say, “Please note tailgating is for ticketed guests only and the club reserves the right to confirm that guests have tickets prior to allowing them into the parking lots.” If you’re asked to show a ticket and don’t have one, they will ask you to leave the parking lot.

Where should I park at Arrowhead Stadium?

All parking is first-come, first-served. If the accessible parking spots are full, those with designated license plates or hangtags will be directed to a parking spot nearest to the stadium.

If you need help getting to the stadium before the show and to the parking lot after the show ends, courtesy carts are available to be picked up at one of the many Fans First Tents located around the stadium grounds. You can call the Chiefs Fan Experience Department at 816-920-4237 or check out this map to find the tents and get a cart.

What if I’m getting dropped off at Arrowhead?

You’ll be fine. Arrowhead Stadium has designated drop-off and pick-up spots for Uber, Lyft, Z-Trip or for parents who made sure their kids didn’t have a cruel summer.

Story continues

These drop-off and pick-up spots are at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates J and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

KCPD said rideshare and guest pick-up vehicles can start arriving to pick up Swifties at 9 p.m. for both days in Lot J.

What about public transportation in Kansas City?

Bus service is available through Kansas City Area Transportation Authority via the 47-Broadway line. Click here to view maps and schedules.

Riders can get on at these stops on this bus route, which will take you to the stop at 38th Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Friday and Saturday: