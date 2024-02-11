Taylor Swift Just Arrived at the Super Bowl With Blake Lively and Ice Spice

This is quite the star-studded stadium.

This is not a drill! After much speculation, hand-wringing, and obsessive flight-tracking, fans can rest easy. Taylor Swift has, in fact, made it to the Super Bowl in time.

Fresh off several back-to-back shows on her Eras Tour in Tokyo, the Reputation singer arrived in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

The NFL shared a Twitter video announcing Swift's appearance, writing, "Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively!" The accompanying video shows Swift, decked out in head-to-toe black, walking alongside the "Boy's a Liar" singer Ice Spice and close friend Black Lively inside the stadium accompanied by security.

This isn't the first time Taylor Swift has brought along famous friends to a Chiefs game. Back in October, Swift brought a whole cohort of celebrities, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, and Antoni Porowski, when Kansas City played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The singer also brought her family, including brother Austin in a full-on Santa suit, to a game on Christmas Day and often watches the game alongside fast friend Brittany Mahomes, whose husband, Patrick Mahomes, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the official start time, it's hard to tell what other famous faces will arrive in Las Vegas to watch the Big Game. But with Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and, of course, halftime performer Usher already confirmed, this is set to be one star-studded stadium.

