Taylor Swift Jokingly Addressed Her Humidity Hair at the Latest Eras Tour Stop

"As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings."

Humidity hair: It happens to the best of us. At Sunday night’s Eras Tour show at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, Taylor Swift acknowledged what she perceived as the elephant in the room: the present state of her long, wavy hair. "As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here. I'm not complaining. I like it," she joked to the crowd of approximately 55,000 fans.

📹 | Taylor talking about the humidity last night 😮‍💨



It’s really so hot and humid, and I’m glad she and her team decided not to have the Bad Blood fire. pic.twitter.com/b69Fwhd0ZL — The Eras Tour Singapore (@TSTheErasTourSG) March 4, 2024

She went on to compliment the crowd for apparently looking less rumpled than she felt: "I do want to commend you. It's very humid and you guys turned it up 100 percent all night. You've been dancing, you've been standing and taking pictures all night, and you look so cute. Why am I sweating so much? Then I'm looking at you — you all look perfect.”

At the same show, she announced the fourth (and last) version of her forthcoming April 19 album, The Tortured Poets Department, posting the news on her Instagram as well.

“'Old habits die screaming…' File Name: The Black Dog 🖤," she wrote in the IG post: "Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track 'The Black Dog' on my website now."

Swifties have been in a tizzy about the upcoming record since the star first revealed it during an acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys on February 4.

Fans anticipate the album’s inspo will be heavily drawn from the end of her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. The couple split up last spring, and Taylor has famously moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.



