Taylor Swift Jokes She 'Accidentally' Went Clubbing with Travis Kelce and Her Parents After Super Bowl 2024

The Grammy winner celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win right beside her parents

Taylor Swift brought her parents along to celebrate Travis Kelce’s win!

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Swift, Kelce, both 34, the winning team and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, danced the night away at Zouk nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

While Swift admitted how unconventional the celebration may have been, she joked everyone should try it! In a new TikTok from the Grammy winner, she poked fun at partying with her parents.

Swift first zoomed in on her Super Bowl champion boyfriend, writing, "It's a friends and family party, they said."



Then she quickly moved the camera to her parents, who were chatting away in the booth. The clip's caption then read, "Bring your parents they said."

She concluded the video by turning the camera on her sheepish smile, poking fun at the unusual nature of the group's location.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," she captioned the TikTok video.

The couple was also spotted singing some Fearless hits, including “Love Story" and "You Belong with Me."

In another video on TikTok, The Chainsmokers DJed the event and played Swift's 2008 hit "You Belong with Me" in honor of the Chiefs' victory and her presence in the club.

Kelce can be seen singing along to the song in the video. When the tight end got to the chorus, he changed the lyrics.

"Are you in love with me?" he sang in the video as he pointed to himself, instead of singing, "You belong with me." Kelce was in the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers at the time and danced along to the club remix of the song before pulling Drew Taggert into a hug.

"I didn't know if I should play it or not," Taggert said to Kelce, per a caption in the video.

While Swift wasn't captured in The Chainsmokers' video, Keleigh Teller shared another angle of the scene on TikTok. Swift sang along, pointed and raised her glass seemingly at Kelce when the lyrics "Why can't you see/you belong with me" played.



The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium, securing back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

