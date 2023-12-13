Taylor Swift Joined By Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at Zero Bond in New York City

Ahead of the Grammy winner's 34th birthday, she was spotted out for dinner with the 'Top Gun: Maverick' star and his wife

James Devaney/GC Images Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry and Taylor Swift on December 12, 2023 in New York City.

Taylor Swift is cozying up this season.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 33, was spotted in New York City on Tuesday night wearing a casual, cozy look ahead of celebrating her 34th birthday on Wednesday.

During the recent outing, Swift was joined by Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, as the group dined at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

For the night out, Swift bundled up in a tan leather trench coat, with her black ensemble peeking through at the bottom. She paired the look with a small black baguette purse with gold hardware. The black and gold accessory matched her gold necklaces and platform loafer boots that featured a chunky gold chain on the toe.

Gotham/GC Images

The Evermore singer completed her casual look with a loose updo, a golden smokey eye and her signature red lip.

While Swift was bundled up, Teller, 36, was seen in a navy blue, gray and white flannel and light gray jeans. Sperry, 31, coordinated with her husband, wearing a dark navy blue wool coat with a mini plaid skirt and accessorized the look with a Chanel purse.

James Devaney/GC Images Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry and Taylor Swift on Dec. 12 in New York City.

Before the trio’s appearance, there has been speculation that the couple set the singer up with her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Teller and Sperry previously costarred in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, and the pair attended Swift’s Eras Tour in New Jersey alongside football star Aaron Rodgers in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Kelce, 34, joined Teller and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for golf practice ahead of the American Century Championship in 2022.

On Friday, Swift was seen with Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoë Kravitz at Lucali restaurant in Brooklyn.

Swift rocked a Miu Miu skirt — which is currently sold out — with a khaki green knit vest, Calzedonia tights (again!) and a light brown shearling-lined leather coat by Gant.

The “Anti-Hero” singer brought pops of color to her winter look with a pair of bright red boots by Reformation and a tan Saint Laurent hobo bag.

During the Friday night outing, the “Cruel Summer” singer was seen wearing the same Miu Miu skirt she wore when she dined with boyfriend Kelce and dad Scott Swift in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a day before she performed in the city for her Eras Tour.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that Kelce's friends believe their romance is the "real deal."

"Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him. They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family," the source said.

