Taylor Swift And Jennifer Lawrence Had The Best Reactions To Emma Stone’s Golden Globe Win

Emma Stone won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Cameras caught Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence's adorable reactions to her win.

Emma has been longtime friends with the pop star and actress for years.

Emma Stone took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Poor Things this evening, while the film itself won the prize for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. Though Emma had her husband, Dave McCary, by her side and the Poor Things cast supporting her, she also had two famous longtime friends in the audience, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence.

Their reactions were caught on camera following Emma’s Best Actress win, which spoke volumes about their relationships. Jennifer had also been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category and jokingly mouthed when her name was called, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.”

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” - Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

But she didn’t mean it, because when Emma was revealed as the winner instead, Jennifer stood up and cheered as if it was her own victory:

I love their friendship 😭Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Emma Stone winning was so great. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iaLiB05T3j — Lisa Hiser (@lisa_hiser) January 8, 2024

Taylor, meanwhile, stood up and enthusiastically cheered for Emma:

Taylor Swift supports her BFF Emma Stone for her 2024 #GoldenGlobes win for her role in #PoorThings pic.twitter.com/4u1I782HPr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

Taylor and Emma have been friends since they were teenagers. Emma spoke on The Graham Norton Show on January 1 about how they met “at the Young Hollywood Awards when [Taylor] was 18 in L.A. We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.”

Jennifer, meanwhile, interviewed Emma for ELLE in 2018. That conversation also gave a revealing look at their friendship. Jennifer even called it out in the interview, saying, “I notice that you bring up friendship a lot. Is that important to you?”



“No,” Emma joked.

“Who’s your favorite friend?” Jennifer asked.

“I really like [Jennifer’s dog] Pippi,” Emma replied.

“She has a personality!” Jennifer said.

“I love Pippi’s mom,” Emma added.

“So are friends important to you? And why?” Jennifer followed up.

“I think friendship is pretty much everything,” Emma answered more seriously. “Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family. You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life—you’re choosing your family.”

When asked which quality is most important in friendship, Emma said, “loyalty is enormous.” She added to Jennifer, “You’ve been one of my most loyal friends for years. And I think knowing that you can laugh together and that not everything has to be such a big deal.”

