Taylor Swift, Lionel Messi, Jay-Z and Trump among big names at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift - pictured in between two of the Haim sisters - watching boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs at her second Super Bowl appearance [Reuters]

One of the biggest sporting events in the world is under way in New Orleans as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in this year's Super Bowl.

The event has not just brought out the best the NFL has to offer this season - but plenty of Hollywood A-listers, musicians and US President Donald Trump have been spotted in the stands of the Superdome.

Actor Jon Hamm introduced the Chiefs while Bradley Cooper brought the hype for the Eagles.

Below are a selection of images of celebrities at this year's Super Bowl.

Actor Bradley Cooper joined young fan Declan LeBaron (right) to announce their favourite team - the Philadelphia Eagles [Reuters]

Although Beyoncé was not seen at this year's Super Bowl, her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi were in attendance along with their father Jay-Z [Reuters]

Jay-Z took a few photos of Rumi jump next to one of the endzones as Blue Ivy watches on [Reuters]

Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. He was accompanied by a large entourage, including his daughter Ivanka (right) [Getty Images]

President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is sung by Jon Batiste [Reuters]

Jordon Hudson (left) - the girlfriend of former NFL coach Bill Belichick - posed next to Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser [Getty Images]

Actors Pete Davidson and Kevin Costner were spotted sharing a laugh ahead of the game kicking off [Reuters]

Singer Taylor Swift whispered to musician and actress Alana Haim in the stands as the Chiefs struggled to get points on the board in the first half [Reuters]

The half-time show opened with Samuel L Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam [Reuters]

During the Super Bowl Half Time Show, Kendrick Lamar performed Luther, his chart smash hit, with R&B singer SZA [Getty Images]